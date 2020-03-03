How Many Super Tuesday Winners Have Gone On to Win the Democratic Primary Nomination?

If historical past has anything else to say about Super Tuesday, it is that the winner will most probably develop into the birthday celebration’s nominee.

Since 1984, there was just one candidate in the Democratic number one who gained the number one elections held that day however who misplaced the nomination—making the necessary day a hallmark of who is best possible poised to clinch the nomination.

The simplest Democratic Super Tuesday winner who failed to later clinch the nomination was once Senator Gary Hart (D-Colo.) in 1984. Although Hart, who was once a senator at the time, gained seven of the 9 states that voted, former Vice President Walter Mondale went on to develop into the nominee.

In 2008, then-Senator Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton nearly tied on Super Tuesday, even supposing Obama had a slight victory and later develop into the Democratic nominee. In 2016, Sanders gained 4 states to Clinton’s seven states plus American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday was once began in the 1980s to give extra average applicants a spice up after Mondale misplaced in an electoral faculty landslide to Ronald Reagan in 1984. But it temporarily backfired when in 1988, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis was once nominated over extra average Al Gore and later went on to lose towards Vice President George H. W. Bush.

The general collection of delegates which have been up to now awarded to Democratic applicants operating for president.

Statista

On March 3, greater than a 3rd of all delegates—1,357—are up for grabs amongst Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont. Voters in the U.S. territory of American Samoa may also head to the polls to caucus.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders now leads the delegate rely at 60 with former Vice President Joe Biden sizzling on his heels at 53 after dominating the South Carolina number one over the weekend.

Polls up to now point out that Sanders might be the largest Super Tuesday winner this yr, in particular in delegate-rich California.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his spouse Jane O’Meara Sanders stroll onstage right through his marketing campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by means of David McNew/Getty

However, 2020 could also be other as a result of it is most probably no candidate will obtain a majority of pledged delegates wanted to win the nomination. The end result would cause a contested conference that would finish with superdelegates, corresponding to birthday celebration officers and lawmakers, coalescing their strengthen in the back of a average candidate to snub Sanders a victory over issues the self-described democratic socialist will harm down-ballot Democrats.

“Some of these states on Super Tuesday are very, very big, and if [Sanders] does well there, it gives tremendous momentum,” mentioned Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who has recommended Sanders. “I do think that will affect the rest of the race.”

A deficient efficiency by means of a few of the Democratic White House hopefuls may just lead to them throwing in the towel of the race. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer ended their presidential bids Sunday after bleak performances in South Carolina, leaving simply six applicants in the race: Sanders, Biden, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.