How Different Would Things Be if South Carolina Had Voted First? Like, Um, Black and White

As I watched the returns are available in from South Carolina Saturday evening, one thought ruled my ideas. What if South Carolina had voted first, no longer fourth?

Who is aware of who would have gained. But I will be able to wager you this: Cory Booker and Kamala Harris would nonetheless be on this race, whilst Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar, who exited Monday, would had been out of the race months in the past.

From the start of the election cycle the Democrats celebrated their numerous box of applicants. But they actively harm that numerous box by way of failing to switch their lily-white nomination procedure. Starting the nomination procedure in Iowa and New Hampshire doomed the applicants and electorate of colour.

