The marketing campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden used to be fast to denounce an endorsement from former FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, labeling the unsolicited beef up as a “package” that the presidential candidate “very much did not order”

Participating in what he mentioned used to be his first Democratic number one, Comey threw his weight at the back of Biden, who used to be vice chairman all the way through Comey’s tenure as head of the FBI. On Tuesday, Comey expressed a want to beef up a “party dedicated to restoring values” within the White House.

Citing an identical remarks made via Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who ended her White House bid Monday and counseled Biden, Comey wrote on Twitter: “We need a [sic] candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020.”

Biden Director of Rapid Response Andrew Bates spoke back at the social media platform, making transparent the marketing campaign didn’t welcome Comey’s endorsement with open palms.

“Yes, customer service?” Bates wrote in a tweet. “I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

The Biden marketing campaign didn’t reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

Comey isn’t the most important fan amongst many Democrats and Republicans.

He used to be impulsively ousted from his publish on the FBI in May 2017 after he refused a request for loyalty from President Donald Trump amid former particular suggest Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference. Trump and Republicans have accused Comey of seeking to undermine his presidency. They additionally alleged he led an unknown crew of “angry Democrats” throughout the bureau that operated as a “deep state.”

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey arrives on the Rayburn House Office Building ahead of attesting to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on Capitol Hill December 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Democrats have accused Comey of taking part in politics with the 2016 election. They say he used to be adverse in Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump via saying 11 days ahead of the election that he used to be reopening an investigation into the previous secretary of state’s use of personal e mail servers.

Clinton used to be by no means criminally charged. And a overview of the probe via the Justice Department’s watchdog concluded that whilst Comey didn’t act with political bias, he and others on the bureau mishandled parts of the case, together with via liberating knowledge to the general public.

Comey advised CNN in April 2019 that his resolution to publicly reopen the case within the run-up to the 2016 election used to be the “least terrible option.”

“Do you break one [norm] and speak in a way that might have an impact on an election or do you conceal that what you told Congress all summer long is not true and by that… is to essentially lie to Congress and the American people,” Comey mentioned on the time.

“It wasn’t a question of me trying to take a flame thrower to norms, it’s trying to figure out in an agonizing situation which is the least terrible option,” he endured. “Even in hindsight, I think I chose the least terrible option.”