HHS Secretary Azar Warns Coronavirus Risk Could ‘Change Quickly,’ Says ‘Prepare for the Worst, Hope for the Best’

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar advised journalists right through a Monday press convention that Americans must “prepare for the worst but hope for the best” right through the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Six sufferers in the U.S. have died on account of coronavirus. Four of the ones deaths, which have been introduced Monday, came about in Washington state.

“The degree of risk has the potential to change quickly,” Azar stated, “especially if we see the sustained spread of the disease around the world which could qualify this disease as a pandemic.”

“As we have emphasized for some time now, we all need to prepare for the potential need,” Azar added. “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

Azar additionally advised journalists the “risk of exposure to people with identified cases can be high.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is main the White House coronavirus activity drive stated, “The risk to the American people for the coronavirus remains low.”

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Current statistics listing 84 lively circumstances of coronavirus in the U.S with seven of the ones circumstances categorised as critical or essential.

Secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department Alexander Azar stated the possibility of coronavirus to U.S. voters “has the potential to change quickly” right through a information convention Monday.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

President Trump expanded the country’s trip ban over the weekend, barring “any foreign national who has visited Iran within the last 14 days” from getting into the nation.

“Additionally, we are currently working on exit screening from South Korea, Italy and other European Nations as needed,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller advised CNN on Sunday.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump referred to a New York Post ballot to tout U.S. self belief in his management’s coronavirus plan.

“A Poll in today’s New York Post says that 77% of ‘U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus (Number One), compared to other health threats,'” Trump wrote. “64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola. Others way down on list. Our professionals are doing a great job!”

A Poll in todayâs New York Post says that 77% of âU.S. adults have faith of their governmentâs talent to deal with the Coronavirus (Number One), in comparison to different well being threats.â 64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola. Others means down on listing. Our pros are doing a super process!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has been criticized via Democrats. In a up to date interview, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders condemned Trump for keeping marketing campaign rallies amid the outbreak.

“In the midst of this coronavirus, a real threat to our country and the world, all over the world governments are trying to figure out how they can deal with this crisis, you know where Donald Trump was the other day?” Sanders stated on ABC information program This Week on Sunday. “He was in South Carolina trying to undermine the Democratic party.”

“How pathetic is it that in the midst of an international health crisis, you’ve got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats?” Sanders added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden additionally criticized the president’s plan on This Week. “This is incompetence on the part of the president of the United States at the expense of the country and the world,” Biden stated.

Over 90,000 sure coronavirus circumstances were reported international, as have 3,087 deaths as a result of the illness.

Spread of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. as of March 2.

Statista