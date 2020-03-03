Here’s Why Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker Apparently Weren’t Invited To The ‘Bachelor’ Women Tell All

Bachelor audience will most likely understand one thing, or anyone, lacking all the way through the Women Tell All on Monday evening. Two girls who lasted for almost all of Peter Weber’s season—Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker—don’t seem to be in attendance.

There’s a easy explanation why, in keeping with spoiler blogger Reality Steve. They were not invited.

It seems with a purpose to get additional time with the Bachelor, manufacturing should in my opinion invite you. If they do not such as you, Reality Steve defined, you will not be referred to as to wait.

The spoiler blogger printed this in a tweet on February 22. “Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn’t invited to the WTA,” he wrote. “This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don’t get invited to WTA, it means they didn’t like her. No other reason. Not sure why Natasha wasn’t.”

Kelley Flanagan seems on ‘The Bachelor’ beside Bachelor Peter Weber.

He persisted. “But basically Kelley wasn’t invited which 1) is kinda bulls*** 2) doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense 3) isn’t addressed at the WTA and 4) pretty much kills any chance of her being the Bachelorette.”

ABC had no remark when requested through Newsweek to substantiate that the ladies were not invited.

Parker did not reason too many waves at the display. She used to be one in every of Weber’s kindest and least dramatic contestants, which made Bachelor Nation love her right through the season.

Flanagan earned the consider of audience when she started to overtly name out Weber for enjoying a hand within the drama of the home. Throughout the season, Flanagan took a backseat to the immature conversations and advised Weber now not each courting he had had to be so tough. He despatched her house proper after.

Bachelor enthusiasts have been vocal about in need of to peer Flanagan as the following Bachelorette. In Reality Steve’s remark, apparently with out extra face time at the Women Tell All, Flanagan’s possibilities of even being thought to be for the function have been lower quick. No one from Weber’s season used to be named as the brand new rose holder. Clare Crawley used to be referred to as from the Bachelor archives to behave as the following Bachelorette.

Flanagan used to be noticed in Los Angeles similtaneously the Women Tell All filming. On the day Reality Steve addressed her loss of invite, Flanagan shared an Instagram publish with the caption “Let’s acknowledge the Élephante in the room. I’m hanging with my chicks.”

Weber’s season of The Bachelor is anticipated to finish subsequent week. Spoilers have already defined a tumultuous finishing, which will not be totally concluded but.