Half-Life: Alyx – Hands on with Valve’s virtual reality recreation-changer

In 1998, Half Life modified first-individual shooters endlessly.

It mixed cinematic storytelling, taut and worrying struggle and further-dimensional unhealthy guys.

A a success sequel adopted, nevertheless it’s been just about 13 years because the ultimate unencumber.

Now the sequence has returned within the type of a virtual reality identify.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak was once some of the first other people on the planet to play it, and he suggests it might be VR’s first killer app.