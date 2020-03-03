News 

Greggs had ‘outstanding’ 2019 after vegan launch

Image copyright

Sandwich chain Greggs mentioned it had an “exceptional” 2019, with gross sales up through 13.5% to £1.168bn, helped through the recognition of its vegan vary.

But the baker noticed a vital slowdown in February as storms stored shoppers away.

And Greggs additionally cautioned there may be some uncertainty within the outlook, in particular given the possible affect of coronavirus.

Pre-tax earnings rose to £108.3m from £82.6m in 2018, the corporate mentioned.

“We made a very strong start to 2020 in January, but in February saw a significant slowdown in sales growth as a result of the storms that have affected the UK,” mentioned leader govt Roger Whiteside.

“There is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus. This aside we expect to make year-on-year progress and will do so from a strong financial position.”

