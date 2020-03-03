Greece urged to act as Europe’s ‘shield’ as Turkey is accused of ‘attacking’ the EU with flood of migrants





GREECE has been urged to act as a “shield” for Europe after 1000’s of migrants and refugees tried to go its border this week.

At the identical time, Austria’s chancellor accused Turkey of “attacking” Europe with the wave of migrants.

Turkish gendarme officials dressed in protecting mask stand close to the Turkey's Pazarkule boder on Tuesday

The EU’s best reliable vowed to “hold the line” in toughen of Greece lately after the nation printed it had stopped a minimum of 24,000 other people from coming into Europe since Saturday.

Thousands of migrants have tried to go the Greek border from Turkey after it threw open its borders on Friday.

Turkey lifted controls on migrants making an attempt to get to the EU remaining week, after struggling an army loss in north west Syria.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned: “Our first precedence is to be sure that order is maintained at the Greek exterior border, which is additionally a European border.

A TEST OF UNITY

“Those who seek to test Europe’s unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and our unity will prevail.”

It comes after an onslaught of migrants attempted to go Greece’s land border on Tuesday, transferring clear of reliable crossing issues and making an attempt as a substitute to wade or sail thru the Evros/Maritsa river.

Ms von der Leyen lately promised Greece, €700m (£608m) in monetary assist, calling the nation a “European aspida (shield)”.

Greek government mentioned the primary force on the border had now moved from the reliable crossing to issues farther south alongside the river.

They mentioned about 1,000 other people had been stopped in a single day making an attempt to make their approach throughout the Evros wetland house at the south of the border.

President Von der Leyen was once traveling the border zone with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and different officers lately.

Meanwhile, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz accused Turkey of “blackmail,” using migrants to launch an “attack” on the EU.

He accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of luring other people with “false promises” to the Greek border, the place they hope to input Europe – striking force on the EU.

Mr Kurz mentioned: “I can guarantee you one thing: if the outer borders of the EU don’t work, then Europe without (inner) borders is history.”

He then when put next the scenario to the surge in asylum seekers which attempted to input the EU 5 years in the past, including: “We must together make sure that year 2015 doesn’t repeat itself.”

Riots police chase away migrants and refugees out of doors the port of Lesbos

Refugees and migrants experience on the again of a truck to to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing

Migrants wait to depart from the village of Skala Sikaminias on the north japanese Aegean island of Lesbos in Greece

Migrants go the Maritsa river on their approach to the Greek border, close to Edirne, Turkey

Refugees and migrants stroll with their property to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing

