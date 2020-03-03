Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News

Former meantime Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile lashed out Tuesday at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel all the way through a Fox News look, again and again telling McDaniel to “go to hell” for claiming the Democratic number one will probably be “rigged” towards Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Hours ahead of polls shut in 14 Democratic number one states, Brazile—now a Fox News contributor—used to be requested by way of America’s Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith to react to feedback made by way of McDaniel previous on this system.

“It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is,” the GOP chair mentioned. “If he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon. It is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

Brazile in an instant become angry over McDaniel providing up her take on the Democratic race, calling on her and different Republicans to “stay the hell out of our race,” including that she’s “sick and tired” of Republicans telling her in regards to the Democrats’ procedure.

“First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazile declared. “They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.”

“For people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans is stupid,” she endured. “So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about — go to Hell! I’m tired of it.”

After Fox anchors Smith and Ed Henry audibly shouted “whoa,” Brazile went on to name McDaniel’s remarks “stupid” whilst accusing her of “using Russian talking points.”

At the tip of the phase, Henry mentioned that because it used to be Super Tuesday, the community would want to be sure to deliver on McDaniel and Brazile so they might move at it.

“I’m all about reconciliation,” Brazile concluded. “It is Lent. I’m trying to keep my karma. But stop lying about the Democratic process.”