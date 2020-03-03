‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Isn’t Buying the Joe Biden Surge: ‘This Is Not Good’

As just right as issues may well be on the lookout for former Vice President Joe Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday, Trevor Noah reminded audience on Monday that “doesn’t mean it’s a done deal.”

“He still has opponents in this race,” the Daily Show host stated. “Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and billionaire-in-a-booster-seat Mike Bloomberg.”

But the “most difficult opponent” for Biden to triumph over, Noah argued, is “himself.”

With that, the host minimize to a sequence of gaffes Biden has persisted to make after his giant victory in South Carolina. They integrated the second when he known as Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace “Chuck,” and much more concerningly when he used to be not able to complete the sentence, “All men and women are created…” When he couldn’t in finding the phrase “equal,” Biden as an alternative simply informed supporters, “You know the thing.”

Cringing, Noah answered, “Yo, this is not good. Just in the past 24 hours, Joe has gaffed everything from the name of the TV anchor he was talking to, to the Declaration of Independence.”

The host joked that “interviews are like sex,” including, “It doesn’t matter how well it goes. If you call the person the wrong name at the end, the whole thing is ruined.”