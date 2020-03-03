Coronavirus: Twitter tells staff to work from home

Image copyright

Twitter has informed its workers to work from home to assist forestall the unfold of the coronavirus.

In a weblog publish, the social media large stated it used to be necessary for staff in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work remotely.

The corporate additionally stated it used to be “strongly encouraging” all of its 5,000 workers all over the world to now not come into work.

It comes an afternoon after the company banned all non-essential industry commute and occasions for its staff.

The corporate had already introduced that it used to be pulling out of this month’s South via Southwest media convention in Austin, Texas.

Twitter’s head of human assets Jennifer Christie stated: “Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus for us – and the world around us.”

The publish additionally highlighted that Twitter has been growing techniques to work from home for a while: “While this is a big change for us, we have already been moving towards a more distributed workforce that’s increasingly remote. We’re a global service and we’re committed to enabling anyone, anywhere to work at Twitter.”

Twitter’s leader government Jack Dorsey has long-supported faraway operating and in November introduced plans to are living in Africa for up to six months of this 12 months.

The transfer is identical to measures installed position via many firms in Asia because the virus sweeps the area, however is going additional than maximum large American companies as they reply to the outbreak.

Other main generation firms, together with Facebook and Google, have postponed or cancelled meetings in the USA. Facebook has additionally joined Twitter via pulling out of South via Southwest.

At the similar time firms, together with telecoms operator A&T and banking large Citigroup, have limited world commute, particularly to Asia.

The announcement comes as deaths due to the coronavirus all over the world have handed 3,000 because the outbreak spreads from Asia to the USA, Europe and the Middle East.