Chris Matthews Resigns From MSNBC After Accusations of Sexism and Harassment

Longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews introduced on air Monday night time that he used to be resigning following a slew of on-air fumbles and allegations that he made sexually beside the point remarks to a political columnist in 2016.

“I’m retiring,” he stated. “This is the last Hardball on MSNBC, and obviously this isn’t for lack of interest in politics.”

Over the previous a number of weeks, the cable information veteran has been underneath expanding scrutiny because of allegations about earlier offscreen habits, in addition to a bunch of eyebrow-raising on-air statements. Observers took be aware when Matthews, usually a staple of election protection, didn’t seem on air on Saturday all through the South Carolina number one.

“After my conversation with NBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball,” Matthews stated on air Monday night time. “I’ll tell you why. The younger generations are ready to take the reins. We see them in politics, the media, they have proven in the workplace. They grew up with better standards, fair standards. Compliments on a woman’s appearance some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were OK were never OK. Certainly not today. For making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

In a piece of writing for GQ, revealed Friday, freelance political columnist Laura Bassett wrote that after she seemed as a visitor on Matthews’ display, he time and again made beside the point remarks about her look whilst off-camera. In one example, she recounted, Matthews requested, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” and recommended the make-up artist to “Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.”

After Matthews delivered his resignation announcement, Steve Kornacki took over for the rest of the hour, expressing surprise over his colleague’s retirement.

“That was a lot to take in just now, I’m sure, and I’m sure you’re still absorbing that and I am, too,” the MSNBC host solemnly stated. “Chris Mathews is a giant. He’s a legend. It’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion.”

Matthews has time and again discovered himself in sizzling water for quite a lot of on-air feedback concerning the Democratic presidential number one. On Monday, Matthews apologized to Bernie Sanders for likening the senator’s Nevada caucus victory to when the Nazis invaded France all through World War II.

The Hardball host once more drew outrage closing week after time and again urgent Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a post-debate interview about why she believes a girl over former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s denial of accusations that he made beside the point remarks about feminine colleagues at his monetary knowledge corporate. Critics slammed Matthews for casting doubt on Bloomberg’s accuser, prompting girls’s advocacy team UltraViolet to name for his ouster.

Over the path of Matthews’ decades-long occupation on the community, he has made degrading feedback concerning the girls at MSNBC and visitors who’ve seemed on his display.

He as soon as joked about the use of a “Bill Cosby pill” on Hillary Clinton earlier than a 2016 interview and has made cracks concerning the bodily appearances of then-CNBC stars Erin Burnett and Margaret Brennan, and political figures together with Sarah Palin and Melania Trump.

He used to be additionally officially reprimanded within the past due ’90s for beside the point feedback and jokes he made a few girl in entrance of CNBC workforce. That girl used to be reportedly given a separation payout from the community.

Over the previous a number of a long time, Matthews has been one of essentially the most high-profile political commentators in America. A former aide to Jimmy Carter and Tip O’Neill, he has been a fixture on MSNBC for the reason that ’90s.

The transfer additionally provides additional uncertainty to MSNBC’s lineup. The community has been within the heart of a daylight reshuffle following the departure of host Ali Velshi for a weekend MSNBC display.