Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar introduced her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday all over his marketing campaign rally in Dallas, Texas.

Klobuchar introduced the tip of her bid for the presidency previous nowadays after a 6th position end within the South Carolina number one on Saturday, netting handiest 3.2 p.c of the preferred vote.

“Today, I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president,” Klobuchar mentioned.

“I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his,” Klobuchar added.

Klobuchar often known as on citizens in her house state to lend their enhance to Biden.

“Tomorrow is Super Tuesday and Texas, you are one big Super Tuesday,” Klobuchar mentioned. “But there are Super Tuesday states including my home state of Minnesota. So what I want you all to do is vote for Joe. Vote for decency, vote for dignity, vote for a heart for our country.”

“I can’t tell you how much the senator’s endorsement means to me,” Biden mentioned. “Amy knows how to get things done. That’s why Amy has never lost, and she’s not losing now. You’re going to hear a lot from Amy Klobuchar for a long long time.”

Biden gained the South Carolina number one with 48.four p.c of the vote, his first victory within the Democratic number one election cycle.

Klobuchar’s endorsement of Biden would possibly point out the Democratic Party’s hope that a reasonable candidate similar to Biden would possibly function the birthday celebration’s perfect likelihood to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump. Her enhance of Biden comes at the eve of Super Tuesday when 14 states solid their votes within the Democratic primaries.

Biden’s major Democratic opponent seems to be Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a frontrunner within the Democratic race who has described himself as a democratic socialist. Sanders’ modern platform contains enhance for the environmentally-based New Green Deal, well being care reform beneath the Medicare for All invoice and a necessary $15 minimal salary.

