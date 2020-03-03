British Steel takeover deal agreed for Scunthorpe and Teesside plants

Image copyright

A Chinese company has in spite of everything showed plans to speculate £1.2bn in British Steel.

Jingye Group stated it will save 3,200 jobs in Scunthorpe and Teesside and modernise the cities’ steelworks.

The corporate, which is reported to have introduced £50m to shop for the corporate, stated the deal was once because of be finished on 9 March.

Union Community described the takeover as “welcome news” however stated round 400 folks confronted shedding their jobs.

British Steel collapsed in May remaining yr, with regulate passing to the federal government’s UK Insolvency Service.

The deal, which might see Jingye spend £1.2bn over the following decade upgrading plant and equipment, marked a “new chapter in British steelmaking”, stated leader govt Li Huiming.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in making this deal happen, including British Steel employees, the Unions, and the British government,” he stated.

“We will not misplace the trust that they have placed in us.”

‘Pleased to listen to’

Jingye stated there was once no present deal on obtaining British Steel’s operations in France.

In January, the French executive stated it could veto the deal as it regarded as British Steel’s plant in Hayange a strategic nationwide asset.

Mr Li stated: “We remain interested in purchasing the Hayange plant, which we firmly believe would have a bright future as part of a united group, and hope to see a positive decision from the French authorities in the near future.”

Roy Rickhuss, common secretary of Community, stated he was once “pleased to hear confirmation” of the takeover and stated the union appeared ahead to running with Jingye.

“There is still plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks,” he stated

“Not least supporting those who did not receive job offers yesterday. We argued that everyone should be taken over into the new company and we are continuing to make the case on behalf of our members for the maximum number of employees to be transferred to the new business.”