Brit graduate killed Russian beauty blogger and stuffed naked body in suitcase after she mocked his sexual performance





A GRADUATE of British college has been jailed for murdering a Russian beauty blogger in a frenzied knife assault after she mocked his sexual performance.

Maxim Gareyev, 33, left the body of 24-year-old Ekaterina Semochkina, who may be a physician, in a suitcase in her flat, naked aside from for a suspender belt.

East2west News

East2west News

East2west News

The IT specialist will serve 9 years in a strict regime Russian penal colony for murdering shuttle and beauty blogger.

Highly-educated Gareyev – who had 4 levels together with an Open University MBA – claimed he killed Ekaterina, referred to as Katy after she taunted him.

The social media influencer with 85,000 subscribers mocked him for no longer being as rich as her different male pals, a “lack of personality”, and his failure to meet her in mattress, he alleged.

He advised the Russian Investigative Committee after that they had intercourse “she carried on making jokes about me”.

The killer – who claimed his sufferer charged £130 an hour for intercourse to complement her profits – advised detectives he “lost control”.

“I grabbed a knife in the kitchen. She half turned and I struck her in the neck,” he mentioned.

“She attempted to flee to the toilet and lock the door. I pulled her out of the toilet.

‘SCREAMING’

“Her blood used to be dripping. Then in the hall she began screaming.

“I coated her mouth. I stabbed her once more, to her chest with a knife.

“She ran to the lounge and began preventing me, however I used to be in a state that I didn’t really feel ache.

“During the struggle she fell down and I struck her two times once more in the neck. She had convulsions and died.”

The sufferer’s oldsters, who’re additionally medical doctors, went to her flat and discovered her body after she failed to respond to her telephone.

“I saw my daughter lying in a suitcase,” mentioned Olga Semochkina,

“The giant pink suitcase used to be in the center of the room. I began to scream.”

Ekaterina’s father Stanislav Semochkin rushed to her aspect hoping she used to be nonetheless alive, however quickly realised she used to be useless, she mentioned.

maximum learn in international information

DEATH GRIP

Dramatic second gigantic boa constrictor wraps itself round howling wild cat MUM FROM HELL

Single mum killed son, 3, and threw body in river so she may pass on vacation DEADLY DISEASE

1 in five UK employees 'to be off ill with coronavirus'

'WHERE'S DADDY?'

Little lady's agony as her dad is killed in mum's Insta pool birthday celebration stunt SAVAGED BY BEASTS

‘Wonderful’ Brit girl, 61, 'eaten alive via pack of feral canine' BUGGED OUT

Extreme measures used to take on coronavirus risk that may be coming to UK





They strongly denied that she had labored as a prostitute and mentioned her “jealous” college classmates had posted her photos on escort websites.

His mom posted a video of her grave, pronouncing: “Here she is – our girl. Beautiful and clever….Now just to hug and kiss her, we come to this grave.”

Gareyev used to be quoted as pronouncing: “I want to apologise to Katya’s parents. I regret a lot. I’m very ashamed of myself.”

East2west News

@katti_loves_life/ Instagram

Gareyev described in graphic element how he killed Ekaterina[/caption]

Instagram





Source link