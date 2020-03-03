News 

Bishop Auckland: ‘My dream cafe to revive high boulevard’

Allen Becker

After a few years running at a automotive plant in Sunderland, Martin Wiseman determined to take a bet. He loves meals and other folks and at all times dreamed of operating his personal cafe. He’s taking the plunge in Bishop Auckland, the place he thinks native marketers like himself are the one ones who may also be depended on to save a high boulevard that is in steep decline.

Film by way of Sarah Corker, David Cheeseman and Dougal Shaw

BBC News might be following the growth of Bishop Auckland’s the city centre this 12 months as a part of the #BBCMyHighStreet challenge.

Do you’ve a tale about your native high boulevard which we will have to quilt? Email myhighstreet@bbc.co.united kingdom

