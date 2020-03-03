Beth Phoenix to Address Edge and Randy Orton Tonight

It’s the primary Monday Night RAW after the Super Showdown match in Saudi Arabia and the go-home to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday so lovers must be expecting an action-packed installment of the WWE’s flagship display.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled for this night’s RAW within the Barclay’s Center. He’s set to move head-to-head towards Drew McIntyre at Strive againstMania 36 in Tampa. Will the 2 meet within the ring a month forward in their fated showdown? It’s unclear what each males will do earlier than ‘Mania, however we will be able to be told extra about it this night on RAW.

Edge made a miraculous go back to the hoop on the Royal Rumble, however Randy Orton made quick paintings of his former tag spouse day after today. Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer and spouse of Edge, is scheduled to seem on RAW this night. What she has to say about her husband and Randy Orton is unknown, however it will most likely be explosive.

Andrade made his go back at Super Showdown and is scheduled to have a tag workforce fit towards Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. In Andrade’s nook is Carrillo’s cousin Angel Garza who Zelina Vega has controlled whilst “El Idolo” has been suspended. Will Andrade and Garza proceed their dominance over their opponents or will the faces get one at the heels?

What used to be intended to a dream fit within the making, Shayna Baszler used to be set to tackle Asuka in one-on-one motion. Both girls are essentially the most dominant NXT champions of all-time and each shall be within the Elimination Chamber fit this Sunday. However, due to a minor harm Kairi Sane will take Asuka’s position within the fit.

Sane and Baszler have super historical past relationship again to the primary Mae Young Classic, however what’s going to be the following bankruptcy of their competition?

In a rematch from Super Showdown, The Street Profits will tackle Seth Rollins and Murphy for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Rollins and Murphy escaped Saudi Arabia with the titles, however Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins really feel this night is their night time as they are attempting to seize their first championships on RAW.

So much is predicted to move down this night. Here’s the entirety that took place at the March 2 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Brock Lesnar Promo

Heyman comes out and says the principle match of Strive againstMania isna sham as a result of Drew McIntyre is a fraud. He says this as a result of Lesnar wasn’t eradicated by means of McIntyre he had lend a hand from Ricochet.

Eliminating Lesnar does not end up that McIntyre can pin or post him.

McIntyre interrupts and will get in Lesnar’s face. Lesnar laughs and fakes that is he is leaving however tries to assault Drew however McIntyre hits him with the Claymore and leaves.

Lesnar staggers to the highest of the ramp and McIntyre runs out to hit him with every other Claymore. Drew choices up the name and hits Lesnar with a 3rd Claymore.

Street Profits vs Seth Rollins and Murphy © RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Before the fit, Montez Ford says he and Dawkins are in a position for his or her second and they would like the smokeBefore the bell, Murphy and Seth take out Ford leaving Dawkins to struggle for himself for awhile. The end used to be arrange when AOP come down to the hoop and whilst the referee tries to care for order, Kevin Owens hits Rollins with the Stunner.Ford pins Rollins after a Frog Splash

Backstage

Rollins says that he and Murphy will take at the Street Profits at Elimination Chamber and Kevin Owens shall be crucified.

Riddick Moss vs Ricochet – 24/7 Championship Match

Moss wins by way of pinfall blank