Australian Associated Press: News agency to close after 85 years

The Australian Associated Press information agency is ultimate after 85 years.

During a briefing at AAP’s place of work in Sydney, about 180 personnel have been instructed {that a} drop in subscribers and an building up in loose on-line competition intended the trade was once “no longer viable”.

They have been additionally instructed that they’d lose their jobs in June.

The agency supplied textual content, photographs and video experiences on information, game and finance to about 200 newspapers, broadcasters and internet sites.

The information twine will close on the finish of June, and its subediting trade Pagemasters will close on the finish of August.

In a observation following the announcement, leader govt Bruce Davidson mentioned: “This decision’s been made with very heavy hearts. It’s been made on an economic and financial basis.”

Staff have been additionally instructed there would about 30 to 50 jobs to be had on the agency’s two primary shareholders, Nine and News Corp Australia.

Addressing reporters within the press gallery at federal parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned: “They have a wonderful history in this place, and when you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end, that is a matter of real concern.”

In parliament, opposition politicians held up indicators studying “Thanks AAP”, and opposition chief Anthony Albanese mentioned the agency’s closure would “leave a massive void”.

Mr Albanese later tweeted: “Secrecy is on the rise, transparency is in decline – and a strong, independent media is more important than ever. Thinking of all the journalists and workers at AAP. A sad day for journalism in Australia.”

Posting on social media, AAP reporters reported their very own agency’s closure.

Fellow reporters additionally paid tribute on-line, calling the inside track “extraordinarily sad”, and praising the agency’s personnel for proceeding to paintings after information of the closure broke.

Dominica Sanda, one of the vital agency’s Sydney-based reporters, mentioned it was once a “sad day for an industry I love and a career/life that I’ve loved even more”.

“AAP is is the backbone of journalism in Australia,” she added. “You don’t see our names everywhere and some people don’t know who we are, but we’re there when others aren’t and we remain unwaveringly impartial.”

AAP was once based by way of media baron Keith Murdoch in 1935, and went on to change into a central information supply for primary retailers in Australia and in a foreign country.

But after primary personnel cuts and the closure of the agency’s New Zealand arm in 2018, hypothesis over the corporate’s long term was once rife.

In an extra observation on Tuesday, the corporate mentioned it have been compelled to close on account of the “unprecedented impact” of virtual platforms, together with Facebook and Google, taking content material and distributing it without cost.