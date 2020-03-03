Amazon’s Alexa can now give you detailed information on your medications





Good morning, readers.

Some busy instances right here with the cascade of reports surrounding the coronavirus (keep tuned for a large dispatch on that quickly—and apply all of Fortune‘s protection of this public well being risk right here).

But I did wish to proportion an enchanting virtual well being building. Amazon, which has been frequently increasing its clinical ambitions by the use of its strikes into the web pharmacy house and, particularly, HIPAA compliance for its voice-activated Alexa provider, has struck a brand new clinical information partnership with First Databank.

With this alliance, Alexa will be capable of solution questions on drug protection, uncomfortable side effects, and drug-on-drug interactions.

“We are proud to bring this essential component of our drug databases directly to consumers through Amazon’s now-ubiquitous and helpful voice-activated technology,” mentioned Bob Katter, president of First Databank, in a commentary.

Read on for the day’s information.

Sy Mukherjee

sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com

@the_sy_guy









