Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games this season





Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games to participants in New York’s broadcast marketplace this season at no further value.

The games are produced through the Yankees’ YES Network and are all scheduled for broadcast on WPIX, YES mentioned Tuesday.

Major League Baseball house owners voted in November to have virtual streaming rights inside of a group’s broadcast marketplace revert to each and every membership from Baseball Advanced Media beginning with this season.

The Yankees reacquired keep an eye on of YES in August, becoming a member of Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to shop for an 80% stake from The Walt Disney Co. in a deal that valued YES at $3.47 billion. Disney used to be required to promote 21st Century Fox’s regional sports activities networks as a part of its acquisition of Fox’s leisure property.

Yankees Global Enterprises owns a 26% percentage in YES, whilst Sinclair owns 20% and Amazon 15% with the fitting to buy extra. The leisure is divided amongst RedBird Capital, The Blackstone Group and Mubadala Capital.

