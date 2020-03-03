After First Arizona Coronavirus Case Confirmed, Health Director Says State’s Monitoring 250 More Individuals

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey speaks to newshounds on the White House after a gathering with President Donald Trump on April 3, 2019.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Arizona well being officers are tracking 250 other folks for COVID-19 coronavirus as American instances of the virus proceed to upward thrust.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey held a information convention to talk about the escalating well being disaster Monday, along side Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. Christ mentioned that officers are tracking 250 citizens who not too long ago returned from shuttle out of the country, however insisted that the state is “well prepared to a possible pandemic.”

“In Arizona we still consider the risk to be low, unless you have a history of travel or contact with an infected person,” mentioned Christ. “However, as we’re finding that there’s community spread in the United States, the chances of coming into contact with that are heightened.”

Arizona started checking out the usage of state labs Monday, a great deal expanding the state’s capability to come across the virus. Previous checks had been performed via a bulky procedure that required well being officers to ship samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The Arizona state public health lab has begun testing for COVID-19 today, which means we will no longer need to send approved samples to the CDC,” Christ mentioned. “Our state public health lab has the capacity to test up to 450 samples per day and we do not anticipate any shortages in test kits for our state public health lab to test for this disease.”

Coronavirus checking out kits that had been later found out to be erroneous had been despatched across the nation weeks previous, earlier than officers rushed to expand kits with advanced accuracy. The more recent kits are most effective now being allotted around the nation, and the collection of respectable coronavirus instances within the U.S. is most probably upward thrust with further checking out.

Only 26 other folks had been examined for the virus in Arizona to this point. One particular person examined sure, with 24 destructive effects and one check end result pending. The sure end result got here from a affected person who turned into sick after coming back from a shuttle to Wuhan, China in January.

Christ mentioned that the state’s unmarried sure end result taking place early within the outbreak could have helped officers be extra ready because the disaster worsens.

“I think that it was a blessing in disguise, because of that first case, that is when we activated our health emergency operations center,” mentioned Christ. “We had been doing activities and monitoring what was going on worldwide, but that kind of brought it together and allowed us to accelerate a lot of the difference guidance and information that we’re putting together now.”

Ducey used to be briefed at the state of affairs through Vice President Mike Pence previous within the day. The Republican governor echoed the management in slightly downplaying of the emergency however insisted that he would take suitable measures when requested if he may use his felony authority to escalate the state’s emergency reaction to the virus.

“Dr. Christ, along with the vice president and the secretary of health and human services have said that the risk is low in Arizona and in the United States,” mentioned Ducey. “Of course, I’m aware of the authorities under the governor, and if necessary and needed I will use every tool possible to protect public health in Arizona.”

There had been 103 COVID-19 instances within the U.S. as of Monday evening, with six deaths.

A map appearing the place COVID-19 instances had been showed within the U.S.

