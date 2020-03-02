Why the U.S. Agreement With the Taliban to End the Afghanistan War Is a Bad Deal

Last month, Sirajuddin Haqqani used to be given a platform in The New York Times to claim himself a affordable guy and a peacemaker. Sirajuddin’s ghost creator used to be definitely tasked with penning one thing that will make our voters ok with the prospect of the United States signing a maintain the Taliban management, the militant Islamist group of which Sirajuddin is deputy chief. Now that the deal has been reached between the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday, the rosy op-ed must have in reality screamed “beware.” Sirajuddin has a monitor report as a unhealthy terrorist, and the U.S. has a few accounts to settle with him prior to we accorded his group the status of a grand deal-signing rite.

This does now not imply there is not any deal to be made: simply that the present one on the desk calls for a few very key adjustments.

As these days designed, this deal will totally demoralize the present Afghan govt and army by way of conveying undue legitimacy on the mistaken factions inside the Taliban which are searching for to set the U.S. up for failure; and it is going to in the end be utilized by the similar press that gave platform to the killer Sirajuddin a weapon to assault this management when the peace plan in the end falls aside.

When I first visited Afghanistan a few years after 9/11, I used to be stunned by way of the loss of colour and the monochromatic panorama that greeted me as the aircraft descended into Kabul. As I started to paintings in the medical institution and get to know the Afghan other people over the subsequent 15 years, I noticed that the colour and vibrance of Afghanistan are its other people. They are sensible and shrewd operators, and they’re without a doubt no strangers to the techniques of thugs. The present buzz amongst those spectacular Afghan other people is the incredulity that Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqanni used to be given a platform in The New York Times. After 18 years of struggle, the paper of report gave a peace arsonist voice all over the peace procedure.

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqaqani is a suave opportunistic and harmful presence in the Taliban motion. To use a time period extra commonplace to our home politics, he’s a de facto chief in the Taliban deep state, and is the unseen hand of rogue intelligence officers in the ISI chargeable for the chaos and destruction in Afghanistan that has killed loads of Afghans. This opus of chaos is ongoing as his suicide bomb cells are nonetheless energetic, surveying objectives in Kabul. In truth, whilst Taliban diplomats had been finalizing a truce with US representatives, Sirajuddin’s bombers struck the Afghan Military Academy.

Based on the op-ed in the Times, apparently his creator used to be additionally maneuvering himself between Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and President Trump’s The Art of the Deal ebook. Khalifa, as he prefers to be known as, isn’t very eloquent and does not like to discuss publicly, however with the fresh occasions apparently that he’s leveraging Taliban talks with the U.S. to marketplace himself as a reputable political actor, all whilst keeping up keep watch over of his terrorist felony undertaking. The irony of the op-ed is that it speaks of fatigue at the never-ending struggle and a need for reconciliation amongst Afghans. These are affordable sentiments, shared by way of many Afghans, together with the commanders and combatants serving beneath Sirajuddin, who’ve noticed such a lot of in their comrades killed.

But Sirajuddin lives conveniently in Peshawar beneath ISI coverage, a long way from the battlefield. He and the remainder of the Taliban deep state, a long way from being bored with the struggle to seize Afghanistan, stay set on profitable it, despite the fact that this calls for sweet-talking the U.S. for a whilst. Sirajuddin and his ilk would love to pose as the liberators of Afghanistan, whilst the fact is that their uninterrupted marketing campaign of terror is the number one reason why America nonetheless has troops in Afghanistan.

The ultimate time that Seraj Haqqani went public used to be in 2016, when he made a speech to the Taliban’s best commanders. In the speech, Serajuddin described a dream during which the Prophet Mohammad seemed with the angel Gabriel and promised to break America. On that instance, Khalifa used to be motivating his commanders to salary jihad in opposition to America and to lend a hand the angel Gabriel break our nation. The Taliban weren’t shy about disseminating this incendiary subject material. A recording of this speech used to be launched on Facebook by way of the Taliban propaganda minister.

As nobody has produced any proof of Serajuddin having had any road-to-Damascus alternate of middle, we must suppose that he’s nonetheless pursuing his previous targets. That would imply that the Times piece used to be a part of an elaborate arrange directed at the individual of the president and extra extensively at the U.S. Let me spell it out obviously: we signed a maintain individuals who believe their suicide bombers as brokers of the Angel Gabriel in the marketing campaign to “destroy America.” The sport plan is to trick the U.S. into white-washing the Taliban’s recognition, as the subsequent step in its marketing campaign to take over Afghanistan. If they might pull it off, it might possibly be the maximum impressive Islamist victory since Salahuddin took Jerusalem.

In his dream Khalifa mentioned he used to be visited by way of the Angel Gabriel, and the Angel Gabriel answered that God had already ordered him to break and bury America and he used to be able to doing so with one flap of his wings.

A popularity that the tradition on which the Taliban management attracts comprises sturdy supernatural traditions—which is able to curtail rational decision-making—has strategic importance. On the one hand this idea is used to provide an explanation for why the Taliban selected to maintain and scale up their army marketing campaign after the withdrawal of maximum western forces at the finish of 2014. As a sensible member of the Taliban ulema seen: “They will never dream of peace while they profit from war.” And as the previous 18 years have proven, Khalifa has profited from struggle, each as a proxy pressure for rogue contributors of a country state and in the hostage taking trade, David Rhodes and Bowe Bergdahl to title a few.

Before Saturday’s new pact between the U.S. and the Taliban that known as for the withdrawal of American troops over a 14-month length, the Taliban representatives had previous minimize a maintain the U.S. in February during which their combatants declared a partial ceasefire for a week. Understandably, many Afghan civilians welcomed the truce as no less than a brief respite from the horror of the struggle. But for the Taliban it used to be a no-brainer. Half the nation is roofed in snow, so that they weren’t doing a lot scuffling with anyway and are spared U.S. assaults all over the truce. Taliban on social media aren’t proclaiming peace and reconciliation. On the eve of the truce – impressions of Taliban Facebook responses had been all targeted round a central theme. The Taliban noticed themselves as the use of the truce and the next maintain the U.S. to ranking a propaganda victory, which they translate in the end into the seize of Kabul. This I will most effective suppose used to be now not U.S. Special Representative Khalilzad’s present plan.

The Times piece used to be a setup to lull the U.S. into accepting that the Taliban have moderated and turn out to be dependable companions. But the actual setup used to be the public rite, which the Taliban have demanded for the signing of the U.S.-Taliban deal. An Islamist militant group immediately chargeable for the deaths of tens of hundreds of its countrymen and two thousand Americans sought after to megastar in a diplomatic gala, prior to taking any concrete steps against peace? I’d indicate that since President Trump appointed an ambassador in September 2018 all concessions had been made by way of the U.S., none by way of the Taliban. Even this truce used to be a funny story – part the nation coated by way of snow and we’re the use of a one week vacation as a means to take a look at the Taliban? It is the similar of making sure there might be no undergo assaults in Montana in the center of iciness as a result of like bears, maximum Taliban keep house for the iciness.

Taliban intentions seem very transparent. First, use the global’s best possible ever seven-day pause all over the non-fighting season to “qualify” for his or her “theatre of a deal-signing” with the U.S. with Secretary Mike Pompeo sitting beside Mullah Baradar. Next, get 5,000 hardened Islamist militants launched prior to political talks even start, depending on U.S. envoy Khalilzad to bully the Afghan president into agreeing, in opposition to his instincts and mentioned place. Finally, cave in the talks by way of adopting a hard-line place difficult imposition in their model of Sharia rule and release their spring offensive, as all the time deliberate, however buoyed by way of the huge propaganda coup of “we have defeated America and been recognized by the world.” If this occurs, they’re going to be loose to merely cave in the talks, reimpose their emblem of Sharia, and return on the offensive in opposition to a weakened and demoralized Afghan govt. They can be in a position to capitalize on the political chaos sewn in Kabul by way of the U.S. mistakenly most effective that specialize in this deal (whilst there are a number of change offers that will succeed in the similar U.S. goals) and giving a loose hand to Iran and Russia to exacerbate the tensions round the election.

I query whether or not President Trump used to be already briefed that Khalifa Seraj lives in a area supplied and safe by way of the ISI and that he directed the taking and trade of U.S. hostages. And don’t overlook his U.S. hostage who by no means got here again, Paul Overby, the journalist and creator from Massachusetts who (foolishly) went to interview Khalifa in May 2014. He used to be taken hostage on Khalifa’s directions, and then Khalifa has stonewalled affirmation of his destiny. In different phrases, even after the U.S. used its affect to safe the go back of Khalifa’s brother Anas and maternal uncle Mati Khan, Paul Overby remains to be unaccounted for.

President Trump can have been briefed by way of his dealmakers that the Taliban have promised to lend a hand suppress the Islamic State and what stays of Al Qaeda. But, coming from Serajuddin, such guarantees in point of fact stretch credulity, as he’s nearly in mattress with Al Qaeda. Have the deal-makers defined to the president that one among the suicide bomb instructor groups running with Serajuddin is the Qari Zakir community? This community carries out suicide assaults in Kabul, kills American forces and carries out assassinations. It is in reality a a part of core Al Qaeda, which is solely subcontracting with Khalifa. It is difficult to overestimate simply how deeply concerned Serajuddin is with a few of the most threatening Islamic militancy on the planet.

It is plain that President Trump were briefed that the Taliban had been insisting that their maintain the U.S. can be signed in a large global rite with 50 overseas ministers, with the U.S. secretary of state sitting beside Mullah Baradar, the different deputy of the Taliban. I imagine the president sensed this setup and had Special Envoy Khalizad signal as a substitute. While this used to be the proper resolution by way of our president, the Taliban are nonetheless flooding their present social media channels claiming victory over America.

I’ve watched over the ultimate 3 years as our personal deep state has attempted to subvert our president and deter him and his management from governing. I’d provide an explanation for to President Trump that deep states exist in all bureaucracies, even terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. However, there may be a means ahead.

First, since the deal has been signed, paintings with the ones Afghans that experience helped to construct a loose Afghanistan in order that they are able to conquer their variations after the election and manner those tough peace talks with a united entrance.

Next, Serajuddin and the Taliban must be made to account for the ultimate U.S. hostages. This must be tied to any U.S. help in securing the free up of imprisoned Taliban combatants. Until Serajuddin in point of fact has confirmed that he has given up on his fable of destroying America, let’s offer protection to our president from exploitation by way of the Taliban deep state. We must now not dignify the Taliban with gala occasions till they in reality agree to peace with their fellow Afghans. We must now not lend a hand the Taliban script propaganda occasions to declare that they humbled a tremendous energy.

Finally, President Trump must inform his other people to put as a lot effort into getting the factions in Kabul to patch issues up (and they’re keen) as he has into coping with the Taliban. This will lend a hand be sure we do not inadvertently de-legitimize the Afghan govt in Kabul by way of signing a maintain the Taliban.

The U.S. does now not have to be a global policeman and prefer maximum Americans I imagine we must now not struggle never-ending wars. If the Taliban management surrender this chance for an honorable peace, there are viable selection offers readily to be had that might salvage the scenario and make allowance for the drawdown of American forces in a quick time frame whilst making sure the steadiness of the area and a probability for peace-loving Afghans to construct a filthy rich country. Unfortunately, the new deal offers the U.S. and the Afghans not anything and the deep state Taliban the entirety. This would finally end up destabilizing an best friend, returning a area to chaos, and create symbolically robust propaganda that might be weaponized by contrast president.

And this is a in point of fact unhealthy deal.

Keith Rose MD is an the world over identified plastic surgeon that has lived and labored intermittently in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the previous 15 years. He has educated Afghan surgeons and has operated on over 1,000 Afghan kids. He is these days running with global NGOs on peace and reconciliation projects in the area.

(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signal a peace settlement all over a rite in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020. – The United States signed a landmark maintain the Taliban, laying out a timetable for a complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan inside 14 months because it seeks an go out from its longest-ever struggle. Pompeo known as on the Taliban to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist teams as Washington signed a landmark maintain the Afghan insurgents.

KARIM JAAFAR/AFP by the use of Getty Images/Getty