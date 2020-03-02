By the top of Netflix’s true crime collection The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, either one of Gabriel Fernandez’s killers had been delivered to justice. Gabriel’s mom Pearl Fernandez is sentenced to existence with out parole after creating a plea deal, whilst her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre was once sentenced to dying for the torture and killing of the 8-year-old. Both of the murderers at the moment are in prison for his or her crimes.

Which prisons are Isauro Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez in?

At time of writing, Isauro Aguirre is living on dying row on the San Quentin jail in California, the place he’s certainly one of 737 inmates—the most important dying row within the western global.

Among different notorious citizens of the Californian dying row are Scott Peterson, who murdered Laci Peterson and their unborn son, the so-called “Grim Sleeper” Lonnie Franklin, and Richard Allen Davis, the person whose case resulted in the status quo of California’s “three strikes” legislation.

Since 1976, when capital punishment was once resumed within the state, best 13 Californian dying row inmates had been completed, with the closing death through deadly injection in 2006. Aguirre is not going to be becoming a member of them any time quickly. In March 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom introduced that the state would have a moratorium on capital punishment.

Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre in “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”

Netflix

Per the New York Times, Newsom mentioned of his choice: “I know people think eye for eye, but if you rape, we don’t rape,” he mentioned. “And I believe if any person kills, we do not kill. We’re higher than that.

“I can’t log off on executing loads and loads of human beings, understanding—understanding—that amongst them can be blameless human beings.”

Pearl Fernandez, in the meantime, is serving her existence sentence with out parole in Chowchilla State Women’s Prison in Central California, the place she was once admitted on June 21, 2018. The jail is the United States’ greatest feminine jail and additionally properties California’s feminine dying row prisoners.

Fernandez escaped a dying sentence through taking a plea deal—a deal that, in keeping with The Atlantic, Gabriel Fernandez’s siblings steered the prosecutor to take in order that they shouldn’t have to testify towards their mom.

Per The Wrap, the director of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez attempted to touch Aguirre and Fernandez of their respective prisons to listen to their aspects in their tale, however they by no means spoke back. Brian Knappenberger mentioned: “We tried very hard to talk to them…We set up a mechanism where they could call us from prison and they had my personal number. For six months, I carried around the questions I wanted to ask them in my back pocket because I never knew when and if they were going to call. We also wrote them many letters.”

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is streaming now on Netflix.