When are March Madness and the Final Four 2020, Who Are the Top Teams? A Guide for NCAA Men’s College Basketball

Regular season for males’s basketball is wrapping up, and convention tournaments will quickly get revved as much as decide the box on this yr’s giant dance.

Men’s faculty basketball this season has been not anything wanting ordinary. With a gap night time of the most sensible 4 preseason groups taking part in every different, there have been 5 other No. 1 groups that misplaced in the first seven weeks, together with two of them—Kentucky and Duke—at house to non-ranked groups from lower-tiered meetings.

Here are the ones video games, dates and effects:

Nov. 6, 2019 — No. 2 Kentucky 69, No. 1 Michigan State 62Nov. 12, 2019 — Evansville 67, No. 1 Kentucky 64Nov. 27, 2019 — Stephen F. Austin 85, No. 1 Duke 83 (OT)Dec. 10, 2019 — No. 24 Texas Tech 70, No. 1 Louisville 57Dec. 21, 2019 — No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55

For simply how ordinary this season has been, right here are some fast info:

Gonzaga and Baylor have each been No. 1, and each misplaced, transferring Kansas again to the most sensible spot.There had been 9 ranked groups that misplaced on February 15, together with 8 who had been crushed by means of unranked groups in that week’s most-recent Associated Press ballot.San Diego State gained 26-consecutive video games befoe shedding, making them the ultimate workforce in Division I to lose this season.Virginia, who gained ultimate season’s championship only one yr after turning into the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed, has been on the cusp of lacking the match this season.North Carolina sits in useless ultimate in the ACC standings, and the Tar Heels want a convention match name with the intention to make the NCAA match.

Top groups this yr

These groups had been ranked No. 1 this yr: Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas once more.

University of Kentucky cheerleaders are observed throughout the recreation towards the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena on February 23, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Photo by means of Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky

The Wildcats had been ranked No. 1 and in the most sensible 5, and they had been No. eight on Sunday once they beat Auburn to clinch the SEC regular-season name, and most sensible seed in the upcoming SEC match. Even regardless that the Cats have crushed LSU and Auburn in convention, however non-conference losses to Evansville and Utah have them at a No. Four seed in the newest projections. UK may simply succeed in a No. 2 seed, with an out of doors shot at a No. 1 seed. Then once more, they might slip to a No. three seed, or again to 4, relying on how they play in the SEC tourney.

When is Selection Sunday?

The variety display for the NCAA males’s basketball match will likely be Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the conclusion of all convention tournaments. The first two video games will start on March 17, and the subsequent two will likely be March 18. The subregional play will start on Thursday, March 19 with 16 video games, adopted by means of 16 video games the subsequent day.

March 17-18 First Four video games in Dayton, Ohio

March 19-20 First Round video games at the 8 sub-regional websites

March 21-22 Second Round video games at sub-regional

March 26-27 Sweet 16 spherical

March 28-29 Elite eight spherical

April 4 Final Four (nationwide semifinal video games)

April 6 National Championship

Tournament Sites

First/Second Round Sites

Albany, New York – Times Union Center – March 19 & 21, 2020 (Host: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)Spokane, Washington – Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena – March 19 & 21, 2020 (Host: University of Idaho)St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center – March 19 & 21, 2020 (Host: Missouri Valley Conference)Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena – March 19 & 21, 2020 (Host: University of South Florida)Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum Complex – March 20 & 22, 2020 (Host: Atlantic Coast Conference)Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center Omaha – March 20 & 22, 2020 (Host: Creighton University)Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center – March 20 & 22, 2020 (Host: Sacramento State University)Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – March 20 & 22, 2020 (Host: Mid-American Conference, Cleveland State University)

Regional Sites

Indianapolis, Indiana – Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium – March 26 & 28, 2020 (Host: Horizon League, IUPUI)Los Angeles, California – West Regional: STAPLES Center – March 26 & 28, 2020 (Host: Pepperdine University)Houston, Texas – South Regional: Toyota Center – March 27 & 29, 2020 (Host: University of Houston)New York, New York – East Regional: Madison Square Garden – March 27 & 29, 2020 (Host: Big East Conference, St. John’s University)

Final Four/National Championship