WarrenEndorseBernie Trends As Sanders Supporters Urge Warren to Drop Out and Endorse Her Fellow Progressive

The hashtag #WarrenEndorseBernie started trending on Twitter around the United States on Monday afternoon as supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders steered his 2020 rival Senator Elizabeth Warren to drop out and accumulate the revolutionary vote via backing Sanders.

It comes in a while after Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg introduced their determination to finish their presidential bids. Both applicants are anticipated to again former Vice President Joe Biden, who now seems to be the candidate that the majority moderates will coalesce round for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Warren, who on Saturday suffered a loss in South Carolina, is experiencing a low level in her candidacy after failing to safe top leads to any of the primary 4 contests forward of Super Tuesday. Warren’s polling numbers were weakening in fresh months as revolutionary electorate have increasingly more rallied round Sanders’ marketing campaign.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s go out from the crowded box during the last 24 hours have shaken up the dynamics of the race. Their anticipated give a boost to for Biden, who secured a just about 30-point victory within the South Carolina number one on Saturday, will most probably propel the previous vp to turn out to be the main candidate within the average lane. Although 5 applicants nonetheless stay within the Democratic number one, strategists say it is already turn out to be a head-to-head matchup. “At this point, whether some candidates realize it or not, it’s essentially a two-person race,” Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis instructed Newsweek. “It’s really down to Sanders and Biden.”

Tens of hundreds of Sanders supporters took to Twitter to inspire Warren to depart the race and again her revolutionary colleague. Some argue that Warren and Sanders have crossover in coverage and a Warren endorsement would permit Sanders a preventing likelihood in opposition to Biden. As of Monday afternoon, #WarrenEndorseBernie rose to the highest trending subject at the social media platform within the United States. At the time of e-newsletter, the hashtag had garnered greater than 35,000 tweets.

Newsweek reached out to Warren’s marketing campaign for remark.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (R) (D-MA) pats Sen. Bernie Sanders (L) (I-VT) at the again after Sanders spoke at a information convention at the Social Security gadget February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty

“Hey @ewarren, I’m going to be real with you, you’re not going to win the nomination at a contested convention. We need you. Bernie needs you. Try to make amends for the damage you’ve already caused. Please drop out and endorse Bernie,” person @yesthatCarlo tweeted.

Hey @ewarren,

I’m going to be actual with you, you might be now not going to win the nomination at a contested conference.

We want you. Bernie wishes you.

Try to atone for the wear you will have already brought about.

Please drop out and endorse Bernie.#WarrenEndorseBernie

— Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) March 2, 2020

“I’ve said for a long time those streams need to come together. One hopes warren stays true to progressive platform—if she stays in—where she could endorse Bernie or be vp,” actor John Cusack tweeted.

Iâve mentioned for a very long time the ones streams want to come in combination

One hopes warren remains true to revolutionary platform- if she remains in -where she may just endorse Bernie or be vice chairman @LolOverruled: @johncusack Trending #WarrenEndorseBernie. A final effort right here, we want to consolidate.ââ

— John Cusack (@johncusack) March 2, 2020

“Elizabeth Warren has no path to winning the presidency now. If she gets the nomination without getting more votes than Bernie, she will lose to Trump,” person @Joshua4Congress tweeted. “She should drop out and endorse Bernie at this point, unless she wants Joe Biden or Mike Bloomberg to win.”

Elizabeth Warren has no trail to successful the presidency now.

If she will get the nomination with out getting extra votes than Bernie, she is going to lose to Trump.

She must drop out and endorse Bernie at this level, until she desires Joe Biden or Mike Bloomberg to win.#WarrenEndorseBernie

— Joshua 4 Congress (@Joshua4Congress) March 2, 2020

“Please Warren & her supporters, do the right thing. Join us, we can win the primary and beat Trump. Buttigieg & Amy struck a deal with Biden to consolidate their moderate base into one. We need the progressive left vote United,” person @DynastyClarie tweeted.

Please Warren & her supporters, do the precise factor. Join us, we will be able to win the principle and beat Trump.

Buttigieg & Amy struck a take care of Biden to consolidate their average base into one.

We want the revolutionary left vote United.#WarrenendorseBernie

— Dyð¹âð¿ (@DynastyClaire) March 2, 2020

“#WarrenendorseBernie no matter what you think of Warren she’s objectively not doing well in the polls. She’s losing to Bloomberg. She could very well get a lucrative cabinet position under a Sanders presidency. It’d be the right move,” tweeted singer-songwriter Left at London, whose actual title is Nat Puff.

#WarrenendorseBernie it doesn’t matter what you recall to mind Warren sheâs objectively now not doing smartly within the polls. Sheâs shedding to Bloomberg. She may just rather well get a profitable cupboard place underneath a Sanders presidency. Itâd be the precise transfer.

— /@/ (@LeftAtLondon) March 2, 2020

Some supporters of Warren have used the hashtag to urge her to keep within the race.

“I can’t think of anything more insulting than telling Warren to endorse Bernie. I don’t know if Bernie supporters hate Warren, progressivism or themselves at this point. If Warren drops out, I’ll be voting BIDEN,” person @steelsnowflake1 tweeted.

I canât recall to mind the rest extra insulting than telling Warren to endorse Bernie.

I donât know if Bernie supporters hate Warren, progressivism or themselves at this level.

If Warren drops out, Iâll be balloting BIDEN.

#WarrenEndorseBernie

— Josephine (@steelsnowflake1) March 2, 2020

“Why the hamburger would @ewarren drop out of the race before #SuperTuesday and endorse Bernie? Bernie didn’t end his campaign in 2016 until July, yet his supporters think everyone else should pack their bags in March and kiss his ring?” radio host Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted.

Why the hamburger would @ewarren drop out of the race prior to #SuperTuesday and endorse Bernie?

Bernie didnât finish his marketing campaign in 2016 till July, but his supporters assume everybody else must pack their baggage in March and kiss his ring?#WarrenEndorseBernie

— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 2, 2020