Thundurus Counters & Every New Change

One of the numerous updates in Pokémon Go within the month of March is the arriving of Thundurus.

Thundurus is without doubt one of the Djinns from the Unova area along Tornadus, who used to be incorporated in Level 5 Raids in February, and Landorus, which has but to make its Pokémon Go debut.

As is the case with many arrivals in Pokémon Go Raids, the remainder of the bosses shift to coincide with it. Thundurus’ debut in Pokémon Go marks the start of the cell recreation’s large slate of March updates and it’ll stay running shoes busy till the primary match this weekend.

Read extra about Pokémon Go’s plans for March right here.

If you need to fight and catch Thundurus in Pokémon Go, proceed studying on for our information to which Pokémon to deliver into fight and what bosses are showing within the quite a lot of Raids.

The Pokemon Company/NewsGeek

POKÉMON GO THUNDURUS COUNTERS

Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon making it susceptible to Rock and Ice-type assaults. This Legendary additionally resists Flying, Fighting, Bug, Grass, and Steel-type assaults so gamers will need to keep away from bringing Pokémon that experience the ones strikes.

Luckily for running shoes, there are many robust Ice and Rock-type Pokémon already within the recreation. Here are some Pokémon that gamers will have to deliver into fight towards Thundurus:

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock SlideRampardos with Smackdown and Rock WreckerMamoswine with Powder Snow and AvalancheTerrakion with Smackdown and Rock SlideGlaceon with Frost Breath and AvalancheTyranitar with Smackdown and Stone EdgeWeavile with Ice Shard and AvalancheGigalith with Smackdown and Rock Slide

POKÉMON GO RAID UPDATE

Thundurus’ arrival in Pokémon Go has shifted what Pokémon seem in Raid battles. To lend a hand running shoes gather a staff of six to take at the Legendary, lots of the Raids on this newest replace come with Ice and Rock-type Pokémon.

If you are on the lookout for a Pokémon to counter Thundurus, we suggest going after Tyranitar, Sneasel and Boldore as they deal probably the most harm when absolutely developed.

Some Raids proceed to host the standard Raid Pokémon like Alolan Marowak and Mawile.

Here’s the checklist of Raids in Pokémon Go at the side of Thundurus’ arrival.

Level 1

CubchooCranidosKlinkTimburrDwebble

Level 2

GravelerAlolan ExeggutorSneaselMawileBoldore

Level 3

JynxAbomasnowAlolan RaichuPiloswineAerodactyl

Level 4

GolemAlolan MarowakTyranitarAggron

Level 5

What do you recall to mind Thundurus as a brand new Legendary in Pokémon Go? Which Pokémon staff are you bringing into fight? Let us know within the feedback phase.