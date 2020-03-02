That Viral Lindsey Graham Quote Saying Trump Knows More About Viruses Than Scientists Is Fake

US Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, waves as he attends a Keep America Great marketing campaign rally for US President Donald Trump on the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 28, 2020.

Saul Loeb/Getty

A viral quote attributed to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham isn’t actual.

The pretend quote, which has Graham mentioning that President Donald Trump is aware of extra about viruses than scientists, won traction on Twitter ultimate week. However, the quote was once posted by way of satirical writer Dan Lyons, whose Twitter bio reads, “aka Fake Steve, inventor of fake news.”

“CAPITOL HILL: @LindseyGrahamSC says @realDonaldTrump “almost definitely is aware of extra about drugs and in particular viruses than any of the so-called scientists on the NIH [National Institute of Health] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control]. If any individual goes to eliminate this plague it will be the president,” Lyons wrote.

On Sunday, historian and writer Kevin Kruse retweeted the quote, informing people who it’s not actual.

“This is fake. Stop retweeting this account please,” Kruse wrote as a respond to Lyon’s tweet.

Parker Molloy, editor at huge for Media Matters, additionally chimed in at the false declare, writing, “the replies to Kevin’s tweet, pointing out that the quote (which a lot of people seem to be sharing as if it were real) is fake, and depressing.”

The replies to Kevinâs tweet stating that the quote (which a large number of folks appear to be sharing as though it have been actual) is pretend, are miserable https://t.co/c9Q6SIvSdb

— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 2, 2020

Newsweek was once not able to seek out any proof of Graham announcing this. The fact-checking web page, Snopes, additionally got here up empty of their investigation.

However, Graham launched a observation on February 26, discussing Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus, which has inflamed over 89,000 folks in a minimum of 61 international locations and killed over 3,000, in keeping with Johns Hopkins University.

“I appreciate President Trump’s determination and leadership and his administration’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and keep our country safe,” Graham mentioned in a observation posted to his web page.

Though the quote was once posted by way of an account recognized for its satirical content material, this isn’t the primary time a distinguished political determine has been falsely accused of claiming one thing destructive.

A contemporary viral submit on Facebook, detailing a tax plan proposed by way of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders could also be pretend. The submit, which has since been deleted, claimed that Sanders’ Medicare for All plan would position a 52 p.c tax on profits for any individual making $29,000 or extra. However, Sanders hasn’t ever urged enforcing this type of tax on that source of revenue bracket.

Instead of the pretend plan posted on Facebook, Sanders’ precise plan proposes an source of revenue tax of 40 p.c for Americans making between $250,000 and $500,000 in keeping with yr, 45 p.c for the ones making between $500,000 and $2 million and 50 p.c for the ones incomes between $2 million and $10 million. The 52 p.c tax fee would observe to source of revenue above $10 million.

Individuals making between $9,525 – $38,700 can be taxed on the present fee of 12 p.c below his tax plan.

The submit about Sanders’ tax plan was once flagged by way of Facebook so that you could forestall the unfold of faux information and incorrect information.

In October 2019, Trump was once additionally the topic of a pretend quote that went viral. At the time, he was once accused of regarding the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, as “President Mozzarella.” The claims started after a press convention was once held between Trump and Mattarella. After the clicking convention, many claimed Trump mispronounced Mattarella’s identify and as a substitute mentioned “President Mozzarella,” however in keeping with Snopes, there was once no proof appearing this mispronunciation.

In June 2018, former President Barack Obama was once additionally falsely accused of constructing feedback about Trump.

“If we don’t do something about this president, I will,” Obama was once cited to have mentioned whilst talking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. The quote won traction throughout social media, however was once made up our minds to be false by way of Snopes.

In addition to Snopes’ investigation, Time printed a document on Obama’s speech on the DNC fundraiser, noting that he made delicate references to his distaste for the present management, however by no means discussed Trump by way of identify.

“If you are one of these folks who is watching cable news at your cocktail parties with your friends and you are saying ‘civilization is collapsing’ and you are nervous and worried, but that is not where you are putting all your time, energy and money, then either you don’t actually think civilization is collapsing…or you are not pushing yourself hard enough and I would push harder,” Obama mentioned all over the DNC fundraiser, in keeping with CNN.