Robinhood is still down, after stock buying app suffers ‘major outage’





Robinhood, a stock app well-liked by millennials, crashed when markets opened on Monday. As of this writing, the provider’s standing is still down, its outage prompting 1000’s of livid buyers to vent on social media, as they marvel when Robinhood shall be again up.

“We’re experiencing downtime, and are working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” a Robinhood spokesperson stated in a observation equipped to Fortune. The corporate has been tight-lipped in regards to the outage’s purpose.

The spokesperson additionally steered customers to test for updates on a standing web page that on Monday described a “Major Outage” throughout all of Robinhood’s apps, buying and selling and banking services and products.

As of early afternoon Eastern Time, Robinhood has been down for many of the stock buying and selling day—an unparalleled scenario for the corporate, and one nearly remarkable within the brokerage trade, the place outages that closing mins are sufficient to purpose a hubbub.

#RobinHood is bobbing up on three hours app outage. Honestly probably the most insane factor I’ve ever observed. I do know programmers who may make a whole platform in that point. WTF are those other folks doing? — BenFranklinsGhost (@The1stAmerican_) March 2, 2020

A imaginable reason for the Robinhood outage is a surge in quantity spurred by way of buyers spooked by way of gyrations available in the market associated with information of the coronavirus.

According to an executive from Apptopia, a provider that analyzes apps, the selection of energetic day by day Robinhood customers has been “skyrocketing” since early January. The government added it’s unclear if some of these Robinhood account holders are buying or promoting.

Robinhood’s outage comes at a clumsy time for the corporate, which have been distancing itself from a number of controversies closing yr, and not too long ago touted enlargement that noticed the app most sensible greater than 10 million customers.

Meanwhile, the startup should convince buyers it may develop right into a $7.6 billion valuation, whilst conventional brokerage opponents have began to compare its zero-fee fee fashion.

The goodwill Robinhood enjoys with millennial consumers, who’ve flocked to its graceful design and feel-good ethos, is more likely to be examined by way of the stock-trading app taking place, which has ended in customers besieging Robinhood’s Twitter accounts with proceedings.

Me seeking to get #Robinhood to paintings at opening bell each and every morning pic.twitter.com/OyLlW5e1wL — Steve (@GLASSNAPKINS) March 2, 2020

Numerous customers have additionally complained on Twitter that Robinhood outage had harm their talent to take advantage of buying and selling, with some suggesting they might take felony motion.

@AskRobinhood I will be able to be searching for felony recommendation about misplaced benefit because of platform now not running, this is outrageous that you’ll't get this running correctly. Crashes and different problems repeatedly. #robinhood — RO (@ryaninfw) March 2, 2020

Robinhood’s services and products remained down as of three:05pm ET on Monday. Fortune will replace when the provider resumes.

