Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations





The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who referred to as into query the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations procedure and stated she was once sexually confused through a best legal professional for the group, which she referred to as a boys’ membership that coddled and appreciated tough males.

The academy stated the verdict was once reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It stated the opinions discovered “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” even though no specifics have been presented.

Dugan were on administrative go away since mid-January, when she was once ousted amid a grievance about her remedy of an established Recording Academy worker. Dugan had additionally raised a number of problems about the way in which the group ran and accused its best attorneys of performing inappropriately towards her all the way through a trade assembly, which she detailed in a discrimination grievance filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dugan’s lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin stated in a commentary that the academy’s choice to fireside her and instantly notify media retailers “further demonstrates that it will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest.”

“The decision is despicable and, in due course, the Academy, it’s leadership and its attorneys will be held accountable under the law,” the commentary stated.

Dugan’s ouster performed out days sooner than the academy’s maximum vital night time, the Grammy Awards, a rite that made no point out of her or her allegations of a rigged balloting procedure for one of the vital rite’s best awards.

The academy stated it had engaged in some agreement discussions with Dugan however opted to fireside her as a substitute, and can start the seek for a brand new CEO.

“We could not reward her with a lucrative settlement and thereby set a precedent that behavior like hers has no consequence,” the academy’s government committee wrote in a letter to participants. “Our members and employees, and the entire music industry, deserve better than that.”

Dugan’s EEOC grievance alleged that Joel Katz, an influential tune lawyer and the academy’s common recommend, attempted to woo her romantically and tried to kiss her towards her needs all the way through a dinner closing 12 months that were introduced as a trade assembly. Katz stated he “categorically and emphatically denies her version of that evening.”

Dugan stated her ousting was once additionally retaliation for calling out the tradition of the academy, announcing she discovered as CEO that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, had left the publish over a rape allegation, but she was once nonetheless anticipated to provide him a profitable consulting place. Portnow stated Dugan’s assertions have been “false and outrageous” and that he were “completely exonerated” in an investigation.

The academy stated Monday that it had carried out exhaustive investigations of the lawsuits made through Dugan and the ones made towards her through others, together with the academy’s Director of Administration Claudine Little, who stated Dugan were abusive and bullying as a md, which Dugan denied.

“The investigation overwhelmingly confirmed the serious complaints that had been lodged against her by a multitude of academy staff members,” Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the academy’s National Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “The damage she has caused this organization is truly heartbreaking.”

