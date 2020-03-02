Rail station wi-fi provider exposed traveller data

Image copyright

The e mail addresses and shuttle main points of about 10,000 individuals who used loose wi-fi at UK railway stations had been exposed on-line.

Network Rail and the provider provider C3UK showed the incident 3 days after being contacted by way of BBC News in regards to the topic.

The database, discovered on-line by way of a safety researcher, contained 146 million data, together with private touch main points and dates of start.

It used to be no longer password secure.

‘Potential vulnerability’

Named railway stations in screenshots observed by way of BBC News come with Harlow Mill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Waltham Cross, Burnham, Norwich and London Bridge.

C3UK stated it had secured the exposed database – a back-up replica that incorporated about 10,000 e mail addresses – as quickly because it were interested in their consideration by way of researcher Jeremiah Fowler, from Security Discovery.

“To the best of our knowledge, this database was only accessed by ourselves and the security firm and no information was made publicly available,” it stated.

“Given the database did not contain any passwords or other critical data such as financial information, this was identified as a low-risk potential vulnerability.”

Closed down

But Mr Fowler stated, in response to what he had observed “with [his] own eyes”, it gave the look to be searchable by way of username, that means folks’ common shuttle patterns might be gleaned by way of monitoring once they had logged directly to each and every station’s wi-fi provider.

He discovered it on unsecured Amazon internet products and services garage.

The database – created between 28 November 2019 and 12 February 2020 – had additionally printed instrument updates and the kind of instrument being utilized by gadgets hooked up to the wi-fi, he stated.

“That can provide a secondary pathway for [the installation of] malware,” Mr Fowler stated.

But he had no longer downloaded and analysed all the factor.

“When you see that information, you are racing against the clock to get it closed down,” he stated.

‘Adverse results’

Mr Fowler contacted C3UK on 14 February and despatched two additional follow-up emails over the next six days however stated he had gained no answer.

C3UK stated it had selected to not tell the data regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), since the data had no longer been stolen or accessed by way of some other birthday celebration.

The ICO showed to BBC News it had no longer been notified.

“When a data incident occurs, we would expect an organisation to consider whether it is appropriate to contact the people affected and to consider whether there are steps that can be taken to protect them from any potential adverse effects,” it stated.

Network Rail has now informed the BBC that its personal data coverage staff will touch the ICO to give an explanation for its place and instructed that it had “strongly suggested” to C3UK that it regarded as reporting the vulnerability.

On its web page, C3UK says it provides its shoppers “captive audience monetisation via sponsorship, in-page display and local micro-site delivery” and guarantees “real-time reporting on passenger location, behaviour and content preferences”.

‘Improve revel in’

Greater Anglia, which runs one of the vital stations affected, stated it not used C3UK to offer its station wi-fi.

Network Rail, which manages London Bridge station, stated: “We have been assured by our supplier that this was a low-risk issue and the integrity of people’s information remains fully secure.”

Passengers have to provide their gender and explanation why for shuttle with a purpose to use the loose wi-fi provider at some stations.

The request used to be queried by way of a Twitter consumer in 2018 who logged in at Euston station in London.

The station responded the guidelines used to be taken “to provide a tailored retail offer and to improve experience” and pointed in the market used to be a “prefer not to say” possibility.