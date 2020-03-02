Public Enemy’s Chuck D Defends Bernie Sanders Endorsement Following Flavor Flav’s Objection

Public Enemy rapper Chuck D’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders for president has led to a schism between him and previous team member Flavor Flav over a marketing campaign rally scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles, Billboard reported–an factor that Chuck D addressed in a sequence of tweets.

“My Dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born automatically put healthcare and childcare at the top of my brain. There ain’t a candidate running that can answer to 3 Black struggling generations living in the same crib, same time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a bad problem” the rapper mentioned, protecting his endorsement of the Vermont senator.

On Friday, Flav despatched a stop and desist letter to the Sanders marketing campaign according to a rally for the candidate the use of the rap team’s title. Flav additionally took factor with Chuck D, accusing him of the use of the Public Enemy title as his personal.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” the letter mentioned. “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

In his tweets, Chuck D defended his political stance in endorsing Sanders and the use of his personal platform to fortify the candidate. In one of the crucial tweets, he addressed Flav’s stance at the scenario, making an attempt to bridge an working out whilst offering extra context to his follower base.

“So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely ‘stupid.’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either,” Chuck D additional defined in a tweet.

In every other tweet, Chuck D wrote: “I dig aspects of Bern. Hate the party Bulsh-t. But can relate to half the issues & get forward. Use your minds & be ready to fight whoever in office. My rap bro@KillerMike is nice.I am not-Wake the f–k up get off your asses make yourself important where YOU live. This aint vodka.”

Chuck D and Flavor Flav co-founded Public Enemy in 1985; Flav departed from the collective in 2009. The team had been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Newsweek had reached out to representatives of Chuck D, Flavor Flav and the Sanders marketing campaign for remark Sunday.

Updated 5:44 PM ET, with Newsweek in quest of remark from the aforementioned events.

