Pharma vet and former Biogen chief to lead biotech industry’s coronavirus response

The biotechnology business now formally has a coronavirus czar—and he’s an established veteran of the drug sector.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the business’s biggest business workforce, has reportedly tapped George Scangos for the position. Scangos served because the CEO of drug massive Biogen for 6 years and is these days chief government at Vir, a San Francisco startup that’s operating on a coronavirus remedy of its personal.

The information about Scangos’ actual duties stay a little bit fuzzy. “The role is still evolving but it is clear someone needs to pick up the reins. It is only natural for us here at Vir to take on a leadership role,” Scangos instructed the New York Times.

But given BIO’s determination to faucet a startup CEO (with a historical past at a lot greater drug makers), it sort of feels most likely that Scangos will lend a hand smaller companies navigate difficult regulatory waters as they try to combat the coronavirus danger.

That might come with serving to facilitate partnerships between startups and the larger companies that experience extra complex production capacities or advising BIO member corporations on how to maintain regulatory businesses inside the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

To date, a slew of companies starting from Gilead to Moderna to Vir have introduced they’re operating on coronavirus remedies or vaccines. Gilead’s experimental remedy remdesivir has gained essentially the most public reward from well being officers and is rushing in the course of the medical trial procedure.

