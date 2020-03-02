New York Confirms First Coronavirus Case, Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Patient Is Woman in Late 30s

Tourists dressed in mask stroll thru Union Square in New York City on February 28, 2020, amid fears of the coronavirus and a world pandemic. – The World Health Organization raised its world possibility review of the brand new coronavirus to its easiest degree after the epidemic unfold to sub-Saharan Africa and brought about monetary markets to plunge.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP by means of Getty Images/Getty

New York has showed its “first positive case of novel coronavirus—or COVID-19,” consistent with Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

In a remark, Cuomo stated the affected person is a lady in her past due thirties who had reduced in size the virus whilst touring in a foreign country in Iran.

“She is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” the governor stated.

The certain check used to be “confirmed by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Mike Pence that New York was granted just yesterday,” Cuomo added.

Despite the scoop, Cuomo steered electorate to stay calm and reminded the general public that the certain check used to be anticipated. “There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” he stated.

This is a creating tale and will likely be up to date as additional information turns into to be had.