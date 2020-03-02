New Coronavirus Deaths in Washington Bring U.S. Tally to 6

Health officers scrambled Monday to hint contacts who could have interacted with inflamed 2019 novel coronavirus sufferers around the nation as 4 new U.S. deaths had been reported, bringing the entire selection of fatalities on American soil to six.

The 3rd, fourth, 5th, and 6th deaths had been introduced Monday in Washington, the place two earlier deaths had been published over the weekend. Five of the deaths had been in King County and one in Snohomish County, officers mentioned.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to find more COVID-19 cases here in Washington that appear to be acquired locally here in Washington,” State well being officer Dr. Kathy Lofy mentioned all over a press convention on Monday, as CNBC reported. “We now know that the virus is actively spreading in some communities.”

