Mike Bloomberg Will Be Sorry When Muslim Voters Flex Their Muscle in Virginia

No one has ever observed this stage of involvement by way of the Muslim group in a presidential election sooner than. And now not simply in Michigan, which has lengthy been identified for having a big Muslim inhabitants energetic in politics. But even puts like Iowa, the place Muslim Americans have been very energetic in this yr’s Democratic caucus.

And come Tuesday, we would possibly see Muslims tip the stability in Virginia’s tight Democratic number one given the super spike in Muslim Americans turning into energetic in politics there since 2016. What led to that surge in Muslim activism? Simple. Donald J. Trump. His open demonization of Muslims all through the 2016 election didn’t force Muslims to the shadows. Instead, it drove them to the poll field—or even directly to the poll.

That’s very true in Virginia. For instance, this previous November, Ghazala Hashmi was the primary Muslim lady ever elected to the Virginia state Senate, and Abrar Omeish, 24, made historical past as the primary Muslim elected to the Fairfax County School Board. And previous in 2019 in a unique election, 27-year-old Ibraheem Samirah, a dentist of Palestinian heritage, was once elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, making him the second one Muslim to serve in that chamber in conjunction with Delegate Sam Rasoul.