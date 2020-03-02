Meghan McCain Says Bernie Sanders and His Supporters ‘Are the Dirtiest Thugs I’ve Ever Seen’

The View’s Meghan McCain persevered to rail towards Democratic presidential candidate Se. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his supporters on Monday, pointing out them the “dirtiest thugs” she’s ever observed on social media and claiming the Democratic number one will “get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

Following former Vice President Joe Biden’s dominant South Carolina number one win this previous weekend, the hosts of the ABC communicate display had been in reasonably a celebratory temper over the average candidate getting a spice up.

“I think there has to be some retooling for the campaign, but he certainly goes into Super Tuesday with the momentum that I think he has needed for so long to sort of recapture, again, the soul of our country, and I’m just very, very happy that he’s where he is right now,” co-host Sunny Hostin exclaimed to target market applause.

After the desk famous that Biden’s victory used to be due in large part to black electorate turning out for him, McCain criticized the media for supposedly disregarding Biden’s possibilities after his disappointing showings in the earlier primaries and caucuses.

“When you have people writing stories saying Joe Biden’s zombie campaign, who are you listening to and talking to?” McCain grumbled. “Is it because you’re bored with him because you’ve been covering him for so many years? Are you talking to voters in South Carolina? There clearly was a lot of enthusiasm and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm, and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm for this man, that the media just wanted to write off.”

Claiming that is now only a two-person race between Sanders and Biden, the conservative co-host then asserted that “people get very nervous” when the Vermont senator talks about “completely remaking” the well being care gadget sooner than predicting that Super Tuesday might be a “cage match.”

“This is his Alamos, this is his absolute last chance to become president,” McCain stated about Sanders. “Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on all of social media!”

“They are not going to let this go, they are not going to let it go easy,” she persevered. “The argument between the AOCs of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

While the whole View desk has been in large part crucial and skeptical of the democratic-socialist candidate, McCain has led the fee in raging towards the senator and the so-called “Bernie Bros” who make stronger him.

In contemporary weeks, she has blasted Sanders’ “misogynistic” supporters for attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), claimed Sanders himself has a “problem with women,” stated she “can’t stand” Sanders, and questioned aloud if he’s extra “in the tank” for Russia than President Donald Trump.