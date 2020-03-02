Matt Hardy Lets WWE Contract Expire to Explore Free Agency

Matt Hardy’s contract standing with the WWE has been one of the vital mentioned behind the curtain tales in wrestling over the last few weeks and lovers in spite of everything have a solution as to whether or not the “Broken” one is staying or leaving.

In his newest “Thoughts from the Throne” vlog, Hardy confirms his standing with the WWE and what he plans to do subsequent. Plainly, the 45-year-old has let his present contract expire and has determined to discover loose company.

Watch Matt Hardy’s newest vlog underneath explaining his resolution.

Matt Hardy explains why he let his WWE contract expire on his vlog.

Matt Hardy/YouTube

In the vlog, Matt Hardy calls the WWE “his home” however he and artistic weren’t at the similar web page.

The former tag staff champion understands that he cannot do the similar issues he did when he used to be in his 20s and 30s, however he believes he has so much to be offering and that he’ll use the ultimate 3 or 4 years he has left as an in-ring competitor to turn out it. Hardy endured, pronouncing that he needs to cement his legacy and input an inventive renaissance for himself.

Matt will take this time to make amends for all issues wrestling together with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), Ring of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Impact Wrestling, and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Hardy additionally says he’ll stay alongside of all of WWE’s merchandise together with NXT.

Where Matt Hardy is going subsequent remains to be unknown. However, rumors and studies have him becoming a member of AEW as The Dark Order’s “The Exalted One” which used to be teased in previous episodes of Hardy’s internet sequence “Free the Delete.”

AEW’s legit Twitter account posted this cryptic message about “The Exalted One” on Monday in what can both be a well-timed tease or a accident.

At AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, The Dark Order teased once more that their chief used to be coming en direction to their victory over SCU at the pre-show. Wednesday Night Dynamite might be reside from Denver and will have some extra clues as to the id of “The Exalted One.”

As for Matt Hardy’s long term with the WWE. The veteran believes he will go back to the WWE, in particular within the Hall of Fame along his brother Jeff who is about to seem on WWE Backstage on Tuesday night time signifying his go back to the hoop after months of being out due to damage.

What do you recall to mind Matt Hardy stepping clear of the WWE? Where do you suppose he will have to land? Let us know within the feedback segment.