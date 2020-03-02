Letecia Stauch, Stepmom of Missing Boy Gannon Stauch, Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Reports Say

The stepmother of Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old who has been lacking for 5 weeks in Colorado Springs, has reportedly been arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of homicide.

Letecia Stauch, who’s reportedly been charged with first-degree homicide, used to be the final particular person to look the boy. She to begin with reported him lacking, telling government that he walked over to a chum’s area at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 and not returned. She informed El Paso County police that she believed the kid have been kidnapped.

But a video equipped by means of the circle of relatives’s neighbor in Colorado Springs referred to as her tale into query, because it gave the impression to display the kid getting into his stepmother’s truck and leaving along with her on the day he disappeared. The video it sounds as if presentations Stauch returning house with out her stepson.

It used to be later printed that he didn’t attend college that Monday.

In February, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Deborah Mynatt forged doubt on Gannon’s alleged kidnapping, announcing, “We are really trying to also ensure that the community knows if there was a threat of some sort of public safety statement, if there was an abduction of some sort, if that information was revealed to us … we would absolutely put that out,” in step with People mag.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which has been main the seek for the 11-year-old, mentioned there might be a “major announcement” at a press convention in Colorado Springs scheduled for midday.

Landen Hiott, Gannon’s organic mom, mentioned in a video observation launched in February: “I don’t even have answers for my feelings, other than I’m afraid,” including, “Afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, ‘Mommy!,’ that I will never hear those corny jokes that he always tells. I am afraid I will never see that again or hear it.”