John Oliver Destroys Trump and Fox News’ Boneheaded Coronavirus Response

One week after urging the rustic to not vote for money-burning billionaire Mike Bloomberg, a person with “big virgin energy” who’s spent over $400 million to take a look at to seize the Democratic presidential nomination, Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver took at the greatest information of the previous month: the speedy unfold of coronavirus.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans remaining week that it’s now not an issue of “if” however “when” coronavirus will unfold around the United States, and there have now been 88 reported instances of coronavirus stateside—and two deaths.

The resulting coronavirus hysteria has led to a couple actually peculiar media protection of the pandemic, together with the anchors of Good Day New York questioning: “Can you get the coronavirus by eating Chinese food?”

“No, you can’t! Of course you can’t get the coronavirus from eating Chinese food!” shouted Oliver. “In fact, if you’re eating at a Panda Express, you can’t even get Chinese food from eating Chinese food.”

The HBO host went on to give an explanation for how COVID-19 is the stress of coronavirus, and comes with a two p.c mortality price. While many, together with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and President Trump, have downplayed this mortality price, Oliver argued differently.

“Two percent of people is a lot when you’re talking about those people dying,” he mentioned. “Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of The Leftovers.”

According to an editorial in The Atlantic, Harvard University epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch claimed that coronavirus will “not be containable,” and that 40 to 70 p.c of other people internationally shall be inflamed inside a 12 months—regardless that, he added, maximum of the ones instances gained’t be fatal and even display any signs. And to this point, coronavirus has ended in 3,000 deaths and inflamed upwards of 88,000 other people throughout 60 nations.

“Trust in institutions is critical when trying to contain a possible pandemic, and unfortunately, that brings is to the United States’ response to this virus—and specifically to this guy [Trump], because the White House’s messaging has been all over the place this week,” introduced Oliver.

Yes, on Tuesday, the similar day the CDC claimed that it’s now not an issue of “if” however “when” coronavirus spreads during America, Trump financial adviser Larry Kudlow, probably the most other people (inexplicably) at the White House’s coronavirus process power, informed the American other people “we have contained this.”

“The dissonance there speaks to a real problem, because in a global health emergency, you want to hear from the many trained experts who we’re lucky enough to have working in our nation’s public health agencies. You do not want to hear from politicians,” mentioned Oliver.

Then, Oliver addressed President Trump’s astonishing “lack of leadership” relating to coronavirus, from strolling out of “a press conference meant to calm the nation” to time and again claiming that the virus can be going away “in April” because of the “hot weather.”

“This is a bad time to have a president who cannot speak clearly, because there is already enough bad information flying around, and the president’s favorite channel has been a particular offender here.”

“This is a bad time to have a president who cannot speak clearly, because there is already enough bad information flying around, and the president’s favorite channel has been a particular offender here,” mentioned Oliver. “Fox [News] anchors and guests have repeatedly amplified false claims, from the theory that the virus was created in a Chinese bioweapons lab, to the internet rumor that it came from Chinese people eating bat soup.”

“The truth is,” he endured, “while clinical trials are underway, there is no treatment for the coronavirus at the moment…How scared should you be? A bit.”

Oliver then introduced 4 treasured suggestions for tips on how to maintain coronavirus:

1) Don’t be racist

2) Don’t hoard mask

3) Check the CDC web page

4) Wash your fingers

Take notes, other people.