Joe Lycett: Comedian changes his name to Hugo Boss

Comedian Joe Lycett has legally modified his name to Hugo Boss, in a protest towards the German type corporate.

The corporate, who steadily taste themselves as “Boss”, had been sending cease-and-desist letters to small companies and charities who’re additionally the usage of the phrase “boss”, or identical, of their names.

“It’s clear that Hugo Boss hates people using their name,” Lycett wrote on Twitter.

The BBC has requested Hugo Boss, the corporate, for a remark.

“Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss,” Lycett added, along photographic proof of his name alternate.

The comedian, who has seemed at the BBC’s Live on the Apollo, posted that the craze area has value small companies “thousands in legal fees and rebranding”.

One of essentially the most high-profile circumstances of latest years concerned Swansea brewery corporate Boss Brewing.

At the time, a Hugo Boss spokesman stated: “Following the brewery’s software to sign up a business mark, we approached them referring to the usage of Boss in relation to two beer names within the portfolio.

“This was once to keep away from struggle and attainable false impression in regards to the manufacturers Boss and Boss Black, which were utilized by the brewery however are (longstanding) logos of our corporate.

Comedian’s kitchen extension opening raises £3,000 Joe Lycett requires higher LGBT discussion

“The discussions clarified the situation in respect of these two brands as well as in relation to textile merchandising for the future. The brewery is able to proceed with the majority of their products without impact on their current branding.”

According to the i newspaper in 2018, a charity referred to as DarkGirlBoss additionally won a felony letter from Hugo Boss when it attempted to trademark the name.

On Monday morning, the artist previously referred to as Joe Lycett instructed the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire: “I would love them to forestall doing this, as a result of no-one is complicated those two issues.

“Also I’d in point of fact like them to give them their a reimbursement in point of fact and promise to forestall – and an apology,” he added.

Lycett, who’s 31 and from Birmingham, claimed he will be “launching a brand spanking new product as Hugo Boss” on his Channel four client rights display, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

Last yr at the display he impersonated an RBS boss so as to assist a scammed buyer get their £8,000 again.

Fellow comic David Baddiel jokingly applauded his “strange and sensible dedication”, this time round, whilst every other stand-up, Rhys James, was once fast to recommend taking Lycett’s outdated name.

Lycett’s name has additionally now been modified to Hugo Boss on his Wikipedia web page.

Kate Swaine, highbrow belongings spouse at Gowling WLG, stated: “Joe Lycett’s movements shine a mild at the attainable adverse PR implications when enterprise a emblem enforcement program.

“Even where a brand is legitimately enforced, brandowners must be alive to where issues may arise in relation to smaller businesses or individual use.”

Anyone over the age of 16 in the United Kingdom can legally alternate their name, for a price of round £15.

German label Hugo Boss was once based in 1924 in Metzingen, Germany, and famously equipped uniforms for the Nazi birthday celebration.

In 2011, the company apologised for its maltreatment of compelled employees throughout World War II.

