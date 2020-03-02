Iran Rejects Trump Offer of Help on Coronavirus as Ayatollah Aide Dies: ‘We Don’t Need Them’

An Iranian legit has disregarded President Donald Trump’s be offering of lend a hand in preventing the coronavirus, which on Monday claimed the lifestyles of a senior aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi stated Monday that the U.S. is looking for to make use of the virus outbreak as section of its propaganda marketing campaign in opposition to Iran to undermine nationwide team spirit.

“Since the outbreak of the virus in Iran, we have been observing the U.S.-led anti-Iranian propaganda campaign and know about the measures the Americans have taken to reduce Iranian nation’s morale,” Mousavi instructed newshounds, in step with the Mehr News Agency.

Mousavi added that Tehran is “doubtful” in regards to the U.S. be offering of lend a hand and accused Washington of hiding its political motives in the back of the proposed cooperation. “We do not need them,” Mousavi stated.

Iran is one of the international locations worst suffering from the coronavirus outbreak up to now, with 1,501 showed instances and the easiest loss of life toll outdoor of China at 66, in step with the rustic’s well being ministry. Worldwide, greater than 89,000 infections had been showed with greater than 3,000 deaths.

Iranian regime officers are amongst the ones loss of life. On Monday, it was once showed that 71-year-old Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council that advises the ayatollah, had died at a sanatorium in Tehran.

Mohammad Ali Ramezani, a newly elected lawmaker, and Hadi Khosrowshahi, the previous ambassador to the Vatican, have additionally died from the virus.

Several different high-level officers had been inflamed, together with Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, who serves as President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for ladies’s affairs and the highest-ranking lady within the executive. Ebtekar’s an infection was once showed the day after she attended a cupboard assembly sitting simply yards from the president.

Others inflamed come with Mojtaba Zolnour, a lawmaker from the town of Qom and head of the Iranian parliament’s nationwide safety and overseas coverage committee; Dr. Mohamad Reza Ghadir, who was once heading up coronavirus control in Qom and is the director of the town’s state clinical college; and Iraj Harirchi, the deputy well being minister who have been main the battle in opposition to the unfold of the virus.

Harirchi showed he had gotten smaller the virus quickly after showing at a press convention in regards to the coronavirus unfold, by which he was once displaying signs of the sickness.

Iran—a regional shipping hub—has emerged as an international hotspot for the virus. Trump stated Saturday he was once prepared to lend a hand Iran battle the unfold of the illness. Speaking at the once a year Conservative Political Action Conference close to Washington, the president stated the U.S. is “certainly willing…All they have to do is ask.”

The U.S. be offering of help was once despatched by the use of Switzerland, which represents American pursuits in Iran. Washington and Tehran have now not had diplomatic family members since 1980 when President Jimmy Carter severed ties amid the U.S. Embassy hostage disaster.

A Tehran municipal employee cleans a metro teach to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

ATTA KENARE/AFP by the use of Getty Images/Getty