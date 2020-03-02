On Monday, Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race to be the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election. In reaction to the information, comic and Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch—who just lately performed the Minnesota senator all through a number of visitor appearances on SNL—tweeted at Klobuchar with a couple of type phrases.

“Thanks ⁦@amyklobuchar for being such a good sport throughout the SNL campaign season,” Dratch tweeted. “I admire the heck out of you, and I think you would have made a great president.”

The average Democrat left the race now not lengthy after every other average candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, exited the race on Sunday. In addition to not being in the fray of the Democratic number one, Klobuchar and Buttigieg will even, in all chance, be much less widespread comedy goals on SNL.

Dratch maximum just lately reprised her position as Klobuchar on Saturday, in a comic strip parodying the more than a few applicants’ responses to the unfold of coronavirus. The comic’s efficiency hammered house the senator’s competition with Buttigieg.

Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar on ‘SNL’

NBC

“Yeah, the whole moderate-from-the-midwest schtick is mine, so stay out of my center lane, bitch,” Dratch’s Klobuchar exclaimed to Colin Jost’s Buttigieg.

In December, Klobuchar complimented Dratch for enjoying her, tweeting out a message of thank you following an episode of SNL. Dratch answered, tweeting, “A good sense of humor is essential for any candidate, in my book! Thanks @amyklobuchar for being a good sport! Happy holidays!”

Klobuchar is predicted to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a decisive victory in South Carolina, in a rally on Monday forward of Super Tuesday.