Here’s How to Download and Play The ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Demo For Free

The first respectable demo for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been launched, giving enthusiasts out of doors of conventions their first likelihood to play. The demo was once proven off at E3 2019 and introduced again to PAX East and can now be downloaded on house consoles. Take Cloud and Barrett during the murky underground of Mako Reactor 1 in bankruptcy one, killing enemy robots and a large Scorpion Sentinel boss alongside the best way.

The Final Fantasy 7 demo is after all right here

Sony

How to Download Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo

Right now, you’ll be able to log onto your PlayStation 4 and obtain the demo onto your console. Finding the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo at the PSN retailer proved to be a topic lately, however you’ll be able to talk over with Sony’s web page to discover a correct hyperlink. You’ll want to log-in together with your Sony account and click on the “Try Free Demo” button sooner than leaping in. From there, the demo will have to be ready on your library to take a look at out.

The recreation record is handiest 7.55 GBs, that means it may not take in all of your console simply to check it out. Also, when you obtain the demo now, you’ll be able to get get admission to to an unique FF7 PlayStation theme as soon as the sport releases in April.

Progress you are making all over this demo won’t raise over to the primary recreation; it is simply only a checking out flooring to see the high-profile graphics and Kingdom Hearts-esque gameplay in motion. Taking keep watch over of Cloud’s Buster Sword to slash away hordes of enemies simply feels rewarding.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hands-On

At a closed-door tournament early remaining week, I were given a possibility to take a look at out the whole model of the sport. Going via chapters one, two, seven and ten was once an absolute blast, if no longer frustratingly tricky every now and then. I had by no means performed the unique model of the sport, so seeing the characters I handiest known from cellular video games and Kingdom Hearts gave me a bit of extra context (I had no concept Cloud was once a soldier).

The exact gameplay of FF& isn’t that a lot other than the demo; switching between skills as you building up your meter with fundamental assaults is the fundamental recreation play loop. The inclusion of Magic Materia makes upgrading your spells simple and getting to summon large beasts like Bahamut makes combating just a little more straightforward. For 4 hours I grinded away on the plot, engrossed via the storyline that was once handiest mildly tricky to observe.

Overall, I’m past hyped for this remake and what it could actually be offering gamers on the lookout for a brand new revel in or just a few old-school Nostalgia.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on April 10 at the PlayStation 4.