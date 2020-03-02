Harley-Davidson starts search for a CEO who can rev up the motorcycle maker’s sales





Harley-Davidson is beginning the week in search of a new boss, in quest of somebody who can stem years of declining sales at the iconic American motorcycle maker simply because it’s beginning to roll out some new merchandise.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich rapidly stepped down Friday, parting tactics with the board after a 26-year profession at Harley-Davidson—together with 5 years as CEO through which the corporate misplaced greater than part its marketplace worth. Board member Jochen Zeitz will fill the activity for now, the corporate mentioned after the shut of commercial Feb. 28.

Harley stocks rose up to 5% to $32.06 in after-hours buying and selling following the information, suggesting buyers had been able for a trade at the Milwaukee-based producer.

“An external hire that can look at the business with fresh and critical eyes is needed,” Joseph Spak, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a be aware to buyers. That mentioned, “the stock could be in limbo until a new, permanent CEO is named.”

Levatich have been wrestling with a number of headwinds as CEO, together with an getting older buyer base in the U.S., its largest marketplace, and heightened tariff prices from President Donald Trump’s business wars. Harley’s first electrical motorcycle, LiveWire, received certain evaluations however has but to kickstart sales or assist it reach better marketplace percentage in another country.

Harley was once stuck flat-footed via festival from extra reasonably priced, light-weight motorcycles as heavy bikes like the one Marlon Brando rode in the film The Wild One went out of favor, mentioned David MacGregor, an analyst at Longbow Research in Independence, Ohio.

“They’re finally figuring it out, but they’re three years behind the curve,” he mentioned via telephone. “The board members and investors were just not willing to wait.”

The new CEO would come aboard as Harley is coming into new segments with more cost effective middleweight motorcycles, small displacement bikes for Asia, and a slew of electrical motorcycles. It’s additionally been attempting the whole thing from tweaking its iconic emblem to obtaining a children e-bike corporate to draw more youthful riders.

Even with the yearslong hunch in sales, “we are surprised by the timing of the leadership change ahead of major new product launches scheduled over the next few years,” analysts Sharon Zackfia and Tania Anderson of William Blair & Co., wrote in a be aware.

Road to Recovery?

Harley’s stocks have plunged 18% this yr, and its $4.6 billion marketplace capitalization is down via greater than part from when Levatich took over.

U.S. sales dropped for a 5th immediately yr in 2019. That length covers maximum of Levatich’s tenure as CEO, which started in May 2015. Retail sales in the U.S. have risen simplest as soon as in the previous 21 quarters. That incapability to spur enlargement presaged an income leave out when Harley reported its newest quarterly income in January.

As just lately as final month, Levatich expressed self assurance the corporate was once on the street to restoration. “Our return to growth is not in the distance—it’s right around the corner, and 2020 is our pivotal year,” the CEO informed buyers on a Jan. 28 income name.

Levatich’s departure comes after the corporate moved in January to grant long-term shareholders the energy to at once nominate board contributors, a concession supposed to spice up investor affect.

Millennial scooters

Harley’s effort to making an investment in new merchandise to attraction to a more youthful demographic has added force to margins. To assist in finding more youthful consumers, Levatich employed the corporate’s first-ever logo president final April, simplest to push aside him six months later, bringing up unspecified behavior that didn’t align with its company tradition.

The inventory staged a restoration in overdue 2016 when a new engine in brief boosted U.S. sales volumes and Levatich, 55, introduced a restructuring plan designed to save lots of the corporate hundreds of thousands. But the increase proved short-lived.

“They had it, they lost it, they got it back, and lost it again,” mentioned Ken Harris, co-founder of Cadent Consulting Group, a Chicago-based advertising and marketing and sales consulting company. “When people aged out, they had no one to replace those buyers.”

“A millennial would rather have a powered scooter than a Harley Davidson,” Harris mentioned. “I’m not surprised that they had to make a change.”

Trade War Woes

Levatich’s tenure got here at a time when many makers had been examined via mounting tensions between the U.S. and its largest buying and selling companions. The Harley CEO went from being one in every of the first corporate leaders to be welcomed to the White House in early 2017 to contending with offended tweets about last a U.S. manufacturing facility and including manufacturing out of the country to keep away from price lists.

Those further prices dented income at the corporate, which had pinned its near-term turnaround hopes on enlargement in world markets. After Harley introduced in June 2018 that it might shift some manufacturing out of the U.S. to sidestep price lists imposed via the European Union in retaliation for U.S. levies on imported aluminum and metal, President Trump attacked the corporate for months—even threatening to again a boycott of the corporate’s motorcycles.

Harley went forward with plans to send bikes to Europe and China from a new manufacturing facility in Thailand, which allowed it to mitigate virtually all of a $100 million value burden from the price lists on U.S.-made motorcycles. This was once a part of an effort to get part of its earnings from out of doors the U.S. via 2027, however that promised enlargement hasn’t come speedy sufficient to offset the drag from the stable decline in sales in its house marketplace.

Acting CEO

Levatich’s performing substitute, Zeitz, who’s been on Harley’s board since 2007, was once named chairman as a part of the reshuffling introduced Friday. The corporate mentioned he’s going to stay in that function “once a new CEO is appointed” as a everlasting substitute.

Zeitz was once the youngest govt to move a German public corporate when he become CEO of sporting-goods maker Puma in 1993. The 56-year-old led the corporate for just about 18 years, expanding sales about 15 occasions over his tenure.

He is also a philanthropist who collects African artwork, which is in the eponymous Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, South Africa.

