Fury as first-ever Virgin Voyages cruise BANNED from docking in New York over coronavirus fears for its 2700 passengers





THE first Virgin Voyages cruise send has been blocked from docking in New York over coronavirus fears — sparking trip chaos for passengers on board.

Later this week, Scarlet Lady — Virgin’s first ever cruise send — used to be scheduled to sail into New York City for a number of days to present media and trip execs an extraordinary take a look at the brand new luxurious boat.

But livid passengers at the send declare they have been informed its been avoided from docking in the Big Apple over coronavirus fears and with nearly no understand it has modified direction and can head directly for Miami as an alternative.

The cruise send used to be scheduled to prevent in New York City for a number of days sooner than heading to Florida on a 37-day excursion from Liverpool.

One nameless passenger informed Sun Online: “The cruise were so glorious, however now it’s like a nightmare.

“We were told that New York weren’t allowing us to dock over fears about the coronavirus.”

Virgin Voyages’ Ceo, Tom McAlpin, mentioned that it “was not an easy decision to make” and “sincerely apologises”.

Addressing the ones at the ocean liner previous nowadays, he mentioned: “In mild of rising media focal point on world well being considerations, we don’t really feel that it’s the proper time to show off our emblem in New York.

“We have absolutely no health concerns or issues on board, but the elevated health protocols and processes we put in place when we took the delivery of Scarlet Lady have kept our crew and their family and friends well and happy.”

Hundreds of passengers on board say they’re going to be left stranded in Miami, with lots of them making plans to fly house from New York.

Mr McAlpin added: “In certain information, maximum airways have at ease charges and consequences for flight adjustments, and you currently have 5 days to regulate your plans the place wanted.

“If you do incur costs, Virgin Voyages will reimburse up to $200 per person for any incremental air costs.”

But for one livid holidaymaker at the inaugural cruise, McAlpin’s phrases have been unwelcome.

‘CHAOTIC’

The nameless passenger mentioned that since learning the scoop, the ambience on board has been “chaotic”, including that persons are “furious”.

“One member of staff let slip that they found out three days ago that we weren’t going to be docking in New York but its only now they’ve told us — it’s a joke,” they exclaimed.

“We’ll be docking in Miami on March 7 and I, like loads of others, will probably be clamouring to get to New York or have new flights booked from Miami to house.

“Virgin should be putting on flights to get their passengers home safely — it’s disgusting.”

The disgruntled holidaymaker added how the fiasco has left him “hundreds out of pocket” and labelled the cruise as a “nightmare”.

“We were stunned when they announced we wouldn’t be stopping in New York — everyone thought it was a joke but then the reality sunk in,” they fumed.

“I’ve were given resorts and flights booked which I’m now seeking to exchange.

“The fact they’ve offered us so little by way of compensation is a joke — I’m going to be hundreds out of pocket and they couldn’t care less.”

They added how, since listening to the scoop, Virgin have proven a “lack of compassion” and that they “should be taking better care of people” despite the fact that it wasn’t their fault the boat used to be stopped from docking there.

Reuters

