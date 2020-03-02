Female founders got more funding than ever in 2019. But still less than WeWork took in.





This is the internet model of the Broadsheet, Fortune’s day by day publication for and in regards to the international’s maximum tough ladies. To get it delivered day by day in your in-box, join right here.

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Actor Adèle Haenel leads a protest on the Césars, the U.S.’s loss of paid unwell depart leaves us prone all through a virulent disease, and feminine founders made growth in 2019—with some caveats. Have a productive Monday.

– Funding feminine founders. Every yr, Fortune research the portion a gamble capital funding that went to firms based only by way of ladies. Although the overall trend is an upward one, the scoop is rarely *nice*.

In 2018, for instance, all feminine founders put in combination took in less challenge capital funding than went to e-cigarette corporate Juul duing the similar 12 months. That development persevered in 2019—however this time, the most obvious comparability is WeWork.

Female-founded firms in 2019 got 2.7% a gamble capital funding, for a complete of $3.54 billion, in step with information from PitchBook. Meanwhile, WeWork got a lifeline of a minimum of $Five billion all through the similar duration. (Another 11.5% of the yr’s overall funding went to mixed-gender founding groups.)

That 2.7% is best than 2018’s 2.2%—however, in fact, is still a tiny fraction of the mega-dollars all-male founding groups are getting.

Which brings us to 2 similar questions: Why are challenge capitalists so obsessive about pouring billions into firms based by way of males, together with those who flame out, WeWork-style? And when will feminine founders get their justifiable share of the pie?

Pam Kostka, CEO of All Raise, says that the WeWork comparability is “the most visible public argument that could be made for … gender diversity in founding teams, in cap tables, at the board level, and in management at a company.” When WeWork filed for its failed preliminary public providing, the corporate had an all-male board.

Read on for more 2019 information issues, in addition to the highest offers of the yr for feminine founders: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Rent the Runway, Glossier, and more. In a shiny spot—one may just say, a unicorn—a number of the yr’s developments, more female-founded startups than ever turned into valued at $1 billion.

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com

@_emmahinchliffe









