Did Olin Coones’ Dad’s Caretaker Frame Him for Her Own Murder-Suicide?

Kathleen Schroll got here house from paintings at the night of April 6, 2008, and were given modified in the lounge of her Kansas City house. The 45-year-old financial institution clerk left the garments she’d worn that day in a pile at the flooring beside a pc desk and placed on logo new nursing scrubs.

Later, at 2:21 a.m., she referred to as her mother.

“Peter is here in the house and he said he stole the lawn mower,” she informed her. “He said he is going to kill Carl and he said he is going to kill me and he said he has his tracks covered where no one will know who did it.”

There had been no background noises and Schroll was once no longer yelling, however she sounded scared. When the road abruptly went useless, her mom were given a relative to name 911. Police arrived to search out Schroll’s husband, Carl, shot useless in mattress, and Schroll shot as soon as at the back of the top. Both had been killed with the revolver Schroll carried in her purse, which was once now mendacity close to her left foot. There was once no signal of compelled access or of a fight.

The subsequent morning, as he was once riding his children to college, Olin ‘Pete’ Coones was once arrested for the double homicide. He would later be acquitted of Carl’s homicide however convicted of Kathy’s in accordance with her late-night telephone name fingering him, a longstanding monetary dispute with Schroll, and the testimony of a jailhouse informant. He’s serving 25 years for killing a lady prosecutors described as a loyal buddy and caregiver to Pete’s father, Olin Sr.

“We’ve never had birthday celebrations since, no Christmases, Thanksgivings. Christmases were always at Kathy’s house,” Schroll’s brother, Scott Horton, informed The Daily Beast.

However, greater than a decade later, Coones’ legal professionals say they’ve unearthed proof that paints a hugely other image of Schroll as a grifter accused of embezzling cash who confronted scrutiny for fraud and fiscal abuse of Olin, Sr. The case, they are saying, is the newest in a string of wrongful convictions that trusted doubtful jailhouse informants—a prosecution tactic this is being wondered more and more around the nation.

Everything, all the way down to the nursing scrubs, was once a part of a “Machiavellian” plot by means of Schroll to border Coones for what was once in reality her personal “strategically planned” murder-suicide, legal professionals from the Midwest Innocence Project and University of Kansas School of Law stated. A pass judgement on in Wyandotte County District Court has granted Coones an evidentiary listening to subsequent month in a case with oversized importance—it is the first to return from the county’s new conviction integrity unit, arrange by means of Wyandotte’s first black district legal professional.

“The state repeatedly portrayed Kathy as a devoted caregiver [and] Kathy set the scene for this by wearing brand new medical scrubs at the time of her death despite not being a healthcare worker,” Coones’ legal professionals wrote in a contemporary petition to overturn his conviction, filed in district court docket. “Kathy was never a healthcare worker. She was a bank employee who used a connection to the Coones family to defraud Olin, Sr.”

Wyandotte’s District Attorney Mark Dupree declined to remark for this tale, because the case is ongoing. The authentic prosecutor, Ed Brancart, now an assistant Kansas legal professional common, didn’t reply to interview requests. But Schroll’s circle of relatives had been disgusted by means of the allegations raised in Coones’ petition, Schroll’s brother, Scott, stated. “It’s all bullcrap, everything was lies,” he stated, including that it was once “damn straight” prosecutors nabbed the fitting individual.

Schroll met Olin, Sr. round 2005 when she began doing common house responsibilities for $300 monthly for her buddy, Patsy VanVleck, and Patsy’s father, Olin Sr., a conflict vet with Alzheimer’s. However, after VanVleck died in 2006, Schroll looked as if it would start chopping Olin, Sr. off from his circle of relatives and more and more controlling his budget, Coones’ legal professionals stated.

In six months, $28,421 in tests have been made out to Schroll from his account, a bank card have been opened in his identify, $12,000 in money have been withdrawn, and Schroll’s identify have been put at the deed to his area. By the time the financial institution iced over his account, out of shock he was once too impaired, there was once virtually not anything left, in keeping with the petition.

Coones reported Schroll to executive businesses and the police, alleging overlook and fiscal abuse. Then, when his father died in 2007, he came upon she’d additionally been made beneficiary of Olin, Sr.’s $43,000 existence insurance coverage six months previous—with out energy of legal professional. A civil dispute spread out between the pair over the cash, changing into more and more sour within the lead-up to Schroll’s loss of life.

Prosecutors argued Coones was once livid he’d been reduce out of his father’s property and was once mired in court docket battles, thus feeling the wish to take issues into his personal fingers. But “the crime that was alleged was improbable to the point of being impossible,” Coones’ longtime post-conviction attorney, Branden Bell, informed The Daily Beast.

No bodily or forensic proof tied Coones to the scene. Plus, he had an alibi. At the time Schroll made her 2:21 a.m. name, Coones stated he was once at house along with his spouse and youngsters, not able to sleep and at the pc. His daughter and her boyfriend testified that Coones were given up in the course of the evening as they had been staring at a film and spoke with them prior to leaping at the pc. Usage logs confirmed somebody was once at the pc on the time the usage of Coones’ password-protected profile.

Bell stated the prosecution’s case required Coones—a 250-pound chain smoker who’d suffered two strokes and a center assault—to have climbed out the again window, maneuvered a van blocked by means of a neighbor’s automobile, been let into Schroll’s house, allowed her to make an incriminating telephone name prior to killing her along with her personal gun, after which to have left with out a hint prior to mountaineering again during the window. “It just doesn’t make any sense,” he argued.

A jury convicted Coones based totally in large part on Scholl’s telephone name and the testimony of a jailhouse informant, who stated Coones confessed when the pair shared a cellular for two days.

What was once no longer printed to the jury, on the other hand, had been gunshot residue checks that got here up destructive for Coones’ guidance wheel however certain for Kathy’s left hand, in keeping with firing a unmarried shot at the back of her head. The jury additionally by no means knew that every other county legal professional had informed prosecutors that he felt the informant was once “not reliable at all.” The informant’s tale was once stuffed with inconsistencies—for instance, he stated Coones informed him there was once no gunshot residue in his van as a result of he’d used his postal service Jeep, however Coones had in reality offered the Jeep a 12 months previous when he give up paintings over ill-health.

Coones’ first listening to in his wrongful conviction case, which was once reported on by means of the Kansas City Star, got here at the identical day state lawmakers heard from two exonerated males lobbying for extra transparency in using jailhouse informants. Recent investigations by means of The New York Times and ProPublica have raised critical questions on using dodgy inmate testimonies, and a few analysis suggests they’re the largest explanation for wrongful convictions in capital (or attainable loss of life sentence) instances.

Most considerably, although, the jury in Coones’ case by no means knew that Schroll have been embezzling cash from her office, that detectives had discovered credible proof of her monetary abuse of Olin, Sr. and that the state Department for Children and Families had despatched her a letter pronouncing they’d corroborated the abuse, in keeping with the petition. Without that, Pete’s accusations of fraud gave the look of the offended claims of a person reduce out of his father’s property, his legal professionals stated.

“One of the arguments that the prosecutor made during the trial was this couldn’t be a murder-suicide, this woman had no reason to commit suicide,” Bell stated. “But what they hadn’t disclosed or what they didn’t know at the time was this woman had a lot of reasons to take her own life.” (Her circle of relatives has vehemently disputed this.)

The day after she died, Midwest Credit Union discovered she’d embezzled $11,695 by means of fudging tests, in keeping with the petition. One of the ones tests was once stated to be in her handbag when she died, at the side of the DCF elder abuse understand and Patsy VanVleck’s pockets and loss of life certificates.

Court filings from Schroll and Coones’ civil struggle, reviewed by means of The Daily Beast, display that, 3 months prior to Schroll’s loss of life, Coones had filed an inventory of witnesses he’d name, together with two detectives, a DCF authentic, financial institution workers and a handwriting knowledgeable.

Coones’ legal professionals declare Schroll framed her loss of life as a suicide so her daughter, Blair Hadley, would nonetheless get the property. When Coones was once locked up, Hadley gained Olin, Sr.’s existence insurance coverage and area, which she offered for lower than part of marketplace price.

Hadley wouldn’t solution emailed questions in regards to the alleged monetary abuse however answered with a one-line observation rejecting Coones’ case. “They… made my mom look like a crook and a liar which she isn’t by the way,” she wrote.

Judge Jenny Orth Myers will preside over an evidentiary listening to within the case on March 23. Advocates for Coones hope to turn out that Schroll had masterfully refashioned her personal issues right into a legal justice crisis.

“The walls were closing in on this woman,” Bell stated. “The gig was up.”