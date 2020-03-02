Coronavirus map: How far has Covid-19 unfold?





Which international locations have probably the most circumstances of coronavirus?

There are recently over 89,000 circumstances of coronavirus globally.

And so far over just about 3,000 folks have died from the sickness.

Here are the international locations with probably the most circumstances:

China – 80,026 circumstances with 2,912 deaths South Korea – 4,335 circumstances with 26 deaths Italy – 1,704 circumstances with 41 deaths Iran – 1,501 circumstances, with 66 deaths Japan – 256 circumstances with 13 deaths

Where else have there been showed circumstances of coronavirus?

Diamond Princess cruise send – 705 circumstances

– 705 circumstances Hong Kong – 100 circumstances

– 100 circumstances United States – 88 circumstances

– 88 circumstances Thailand – 43 circumstances

– 43 circumstances Taiwan – 40 circumstances

– 40 circumstances Australia – 30 circumstances

– 30 circumstances Malaysia – 29 circumstances

– 29 circumstances Germany – 150 circumstances

– 150 circumstances Vietnam – 16 circumstances

– 16 circumstances UAE – 21 circumstances

– 21 circumstances UK – 36 circumstances

– 36 circumstances France – 130 circumstances

– 130 circumstances Canada – 24 circumstances

– 24 circumstances Macau – ten circumstances

– ten circumstances Bahrain – 47 circumstances

– 47 circumstances Kuwait – 56 circumstances

– 56 circumstances Spain – 86 circumstances

– 86 circumstances Oman – six circumstances

– six circumstances Russia – two circumstances

– two circumstances Philippines – 3 circumstances

– 3 circumstances India – 5 circumstances

– 5 circumstances Iceland – 3 circumstances

– 3 circumstances Belgium – 8 circumstances

– 8 circumstances Israel – ten circumstances

– ten circumstances Lebanon – ten circumstances

– ten circumstances Finland – six circumstances

– six circumstances Sweden – 14 circumstances

– 14 circumstances Iraq – 21 circumstances

– 21 circumstances Egypt – two circumstances

– two circumstances Georgia – 3 circumstances

– 3 circumstances Norway – 19 circumstances

– 19 circumstances The Netherlands – ten circumstances

– ten circumstances Algeria – 3 circumstances

– 3 circumstances Brazil – two circumstances

– two circumstances Romania – Three circumstances

– Three circumstances Afghanistan, Cambodia, Ireland, Nepal, Lithuania, Nigeria, New Zealand, Monaco, Luxembourg, Belarus, Dominican Republic, Estonia, and Sri Lanka – one case each and every

What has took place so far?

2020

March

March 2d: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak may reduce international financial expansion in part and plunge a number of international locations right into a recession this yr.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak may reduce international financial expansion in part and plunge a number of international locations right into a recession this yr. March 2d: Boris Johnson is joined by means of cupboard ministers for a Cobra nationwide safety committee assembly at the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson is joined by means of cupboard ministers for a Cobra nationwide safety committee assembly at the coronavirus. March 2d: Nike will shut its European headquarters within the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an worker was once inflamed with the virus. Roughly 2,000 workers from 80 other international locations paintings within the development.

Nike will shut its European headquarters within the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an worker was once inflamed with the virus. Roughly 2,000 workers from 80 other international locations paintings within the development. March 1st: Italy introduced that infections have risen by means of 40% within the nation to one,576. The nation additionally showed that the deaths of inflamed folks has risen to 34, in step with AP. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once additionally stuck up within the coronavirus scare within the nation.

Italy introduced that infections have risen by means of 40% within the nation to one,576. The nation additionally showed that the deaths of inflamed folks has risen to 34, in step with AP. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once additionally stuck up within the coronavirus scare within the nation. March 1st: A coughing Pope Francis informed pilgrims amassed for the normal Sunday blessing that he’s cancelling his participation at a week-long non secular retreat within the Roman nation-state as a result of a chilly.

A coughing Pope Francis informed pilgrims amassed for the normal Sunday blessing that he’s cancelling his participation at a week-long non secular retreat within the Roman nation-state as a result of a chilly. March 1st: Twelve extra folks take a look at sure for coronavirus in the United Kingdom – bringing the full collection of circumstances to 35.

February

February 28: Further 3 coronavirus circumstances showed in the United Kingdom as British guy dies after contracting coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise send.

Further 3 coronavirus circumstances showed in the United Kingdom as British guy dies after contracting coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise send. February 27: Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty warns faculties might be close for 2 months if coronavirus turns into a virus.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty warns faculties might be close for 2 months if coronavirus turns into a virus. February 26: Two London places of work evacuated after an worker returned from a overseas go back and forth with flu-like signs.

Two London places of work evacuated after an worker returned from a overseas go back and forth with flu-like signs. February 25: Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus within the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down by means of the virus.

Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus within the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down by means of the virus. February 24: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman record their first circumstances of coronavirus.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman record their first circumstances of coronavirus. February 23: Venice carnival and sports activities occasions halted in Italy as officers showed 3rd loss of life.

Venice carnival and sports activities occasions halted in Italy as officers showed 3rd loss of life. February 22 : South Korea sees greatest spike in sooner or later with 229 new circumstances of coronavirus.

: South Korea sees greatest spike in sooner or later with 229 new circumstances of coronavirus. February 21 : Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy, with 3 new circumstances.

: Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy, with 3 new circumstances. February 20 : First South Korean coronavirus loss of life.

: First South Korean coronavirus loss of life. February 19 : Iran stories two deaths from the killer worm simply hours after confirming first circumstances.

: Iran stories two deaths from the killer worm simply hours after confirming first circumstances. February 18 : Russia bans access for Chinese electorate.

: Russia bans access for Chinese electorate. February 17 : China confrimes 99 new circumstances aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise.

: China confrimes 99 new circumstances aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise. February 16 : Taiwan sees first loss of life from coronavirus.

: Taiwan sees first loss of life from coronavirus. February 15 : US prepares to evacuate electorate from quarantined Diamond Princess.

: US prepares to evacuate electorate from quarantined Diamond Princess. February 14 : Egypt confirms first case, making it the primary African case, and France stories first coronavirus loss of life in Europe.

: Egypt confirms first case, making it the primary African case, and France stories first coronavirus loss of life in Europe. February 13 : North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all overseas guests.

: North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all overseas guests. February 12 : 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise.

: 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise. February 11 : World Health Organisation names worm “Covid-19“.

: World Health Organisation names worm “Covid-19“. February 10 : Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the primary time for the reason that outbreak.

: Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the primary time for the reason that outbreak. February 9 : Chinese loss of life toll surpasses Sars epidemic.

: Chinese loss of life toll surpasses Sars epidemic. February 8 : US citizen dies in Wuhan.

: US citizen dies in Wuhan. February 7 : Coronavirus “whistleblower physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for any individual breaching quarantine.

: Coronavirus “whistleblower physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for any individual breaching quarantine. February 6 : Malaysia stories nation’s first human-to-human transmission.

: Malaysia stories nation’s first human-to-human transmission. February 5 : World Health Organisation confirms there’s “no known effective treatment” for the virus.

: World Health Organisation confirms there’s “no known effective treatment” for the virus. February 4 : First case showed in Belgium.

: First case showed in Belgium. February 3 : China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its loss of life toll to 361.

: China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its loss of life toll to 361. February 2: The first loss of life from coronavirus out of doors China is showed within the Philippines, and the full collection of suspected circumstances nears 20,000.

The first loss of life from coronavirus out of doors China is showed within the Philippines, and the full collection of suspected circumstances nears 20,000. February 1: US denies access to overseas nationals who’ve visited China within the ultimate two weeks. Chinese government announce that 243 sufferers had been discharged after recuperating from the virus.

January

January 31: The loss of life toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the primary two circumstances in the United Kingdom.

The loss of life toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the primary two circumstances in the United Kingdom. January 30: Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China because the collection of affected international locations hits 23.

Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China because the collection of affected international locations hits 23. January 29: UK govt proclaims plans to evacuate British electorate from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China.

UK govt proclaims plans to evacuate British electorate from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China. January 28: The loss of life toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected circumstances. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold locally.

The loss of life toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected circumstances. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold locally. January 26: As the loss of life toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they’ll evacuate all electorate from Wuhan within the coming days.

As the loss of life toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they’ll evacuate all electorate from Wuhan within the coming days. January 25: Canada and Nepal record their first circumstances.

Canada and Nepal record their first circumstances. January 24: In reaction to a rising collection of inflamed folks in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency development of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week.

In reaction to a rising collection of inflamed folks in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency development of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week. January 23: Chinese govt suspends shuttle out and in of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million folks, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to comprise the unfold of the virus.

Chinese govt suspends shuttle out and in of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million folks, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to comprise the unfold of the virus. January 21: The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine.

The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine. January 17: The US starts airport well being exams on all travellers from Wuhan, as China stories that the virus has killed a 69-year-old guy from town.

The US starts airport well being exams on all travellers from Wuhan, as China stories that the virus has killed a 69-year-old guy from town. January 13: Officials in Thailand and Japan announce they’ve showed circumstances, and start to display any individual coming back from Wuhan.

January 9: The first loss of life from the virus is showed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who was once admitted to medical institution on December 27.

The first loss of life from the virus is showed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who was once admitted to medical institution on December 27. January 7: Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which generally unfold by way of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks.

Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which generally unfold by way of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks. January 6: Investigations by means of Chinese officers rule out the virus being chicken flu, serious acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS).

Investigations by means of Chinese officers rule out the virus being chicken flu, serious acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS). January 1: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies the Huanan Seafood Market, recognized for promoting unique meats like snake and porcupine, because the most probably supply of the virus.

2019

December 31: China indicators the World Health Organisation (WHO) that a number of folks in Wuhan, the most important town within the Chinese province of Hubei, have reported flu-like signs.









