Coronavirus LIVE: EU risk rises from moderate to HIGH as 36 cases confirmed in Britain – latest news





THE risk of coronavirus in the European Union has risen to prime, the president of the European Commission has confirmed.

Also, the pinnacle of the World Health Organisation has warned everybody over the age of 60 to keep away from crowded spaces together with trains, buses and supermarkets to save you catching Covid-19.

This comes as Public Health England warned Britain wishes to be ready for “more widespread transmission”, together with cases that could be “quite challenging”.

