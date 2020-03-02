Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll passes 3,000 as virus kills five more in Italy where 1,600 are infected
THE DEATH toll for coronavirus has exceeded 3,000 around the globe.
The majority of deaths, 2912, were in China where the outbreak began in December. More than 50 other folks have died in Iran and over 30 in Italy.
There have now been virtually 90,000 showed instances globally, with the numbers rising sooner outdoor China.
